Siemens acquires UltraSoC

Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Cambridge, UK-based UltraSoC Technologies Ltd., a provider of instrumentation and analytics solutions that put intelligent monitoring, cybersecurity and functional safety capabilities into the core hardware of system-on-chip (SoC).

Siemens plans to integrate UltraSoC's technology into the Xcelerator portfolio as part of Mentor's Tessent software product suite, a press announcement reads. "Siemens' acquisition of UltraSoC means that for the first time our customers can access not just design-for-test, but a comprehensive 'Design for Lifecycle Management' solution for system-on-chips, including functional safety, security and optimization," says Brady Benware, Tessent Vice President and General Manager, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By utilizing design augmentation to detect, mitigate and eliminate risks throughout the SoC lifecycle, customers can radically improve time-to-revenue, product quality & safety, and profitability. UltraSoC has a fast-growing business and impressive customer list and, as part of Siemens, can complement Tessent to create a truly unique offering in the market." "This acquisition accelerates UltraSoC's vision at a much larger scale with the incredible team, assets, industry know-how and footprint of Siemens," said Rupert Baines, CEO, UltraSoC. "Being part of one of the world's foremost technology companies will allow UltraSoC to better serve our customers by accelerating R&D, leveraging a much larger pool of go-to-market resources, and an enormous global infrastructure. It has been clear since our initial meeting that UltraSoC and Siemens share a vision on how technology businesses can transform their operations end-to-end, from design conception to field deployment and we are excited to join the community." UltraSoC's products are widely used in the automotive, high-performance computing, storage and semiconductor industries. The company was recently selected as a participant in the DARPA AISS (Automatic Implementation of Secure Silicon) program; and is a member of the Secure-CAV consortium, an ambitious collaborative project that aims to improve the safety and security of tomorrow's connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs). Siemens' acquisition of UltraSoC is due to close in the fourth quarter of Siemens' fiscal year 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.