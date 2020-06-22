© globalfoundries

GF and SkyWater team up on technology development

GlobalFoundries and SkyWater Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to manufacture secure solutions for the U.S. defense industrial base and cooperate on development of emerging technologies.

The partnership aims to strengthen domestic supply and provide secure access to advanced technologies, while extending the availability and sustainability of Trusted semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. GF’s track record as a longtime supplier of secure semiconductor solutions for the defense industry dovetails with SkyWater’s focus on developing capabilities for enabling critical microelectronics technologies for national security applications. Notably, SkyWater is bringing to market a 90nm Strategic Rad-Hard process technology via an up to USD 170 millions Department of Defense investment which, when combined with diverse GF platforms, will provide a richer portfolio of key defense technology offerings. The collaboration is also exploring possibilities for dual fab processing that would streamline access to secure technologies for defense programs. Additionally, as a part of the MOU, GF and SkyWater will align technology roadmaps and leverage unique and complementary capabilities for development and high-volume production path to market for advanced computing, artificial intelligence and related technologies. “SkyWater’s strategic relationship with the U.S. government provides distinct value and through this developing partnership accelerates our collective commitment to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities while streamlining access for aerospace and defense clients,” says Mike Hogan, senior vice president and general manager of AIM SBU and Aerospace and Defense at GF, in a press release. “As Trusted semiconductor manufacturers, we are in a unique position to extend the availability of advanced technologies, while ensuring a secure eco-system for dual domestic sourcing to serve the U.S. government and its technology needs for the future.” “GF’s support of defense programs is long and distinguished and we’re excited to begin a new chapter of cooperation to enhance our support for this important community,” adds Dr. Brad Ferguson, Chief Technology Officer and Sr. Government Relations Executive at SkyWater Technology. “This MOU shows proactive industry cooperation that can complement developing government policy focused on restoring American leadership for semiconductor manufacturing.”