Danfoss secures capacities for electro-mobility chips at Infineon

In view of the long-term growing market demand for power semiconductors for electric cars, Danfoss A/S and Infineon Technologies AG have signed a multi-year volume agreement.

Infineon will supply chipsets of IGBTs and diodes to the Danfoss Silicon Power business unit. The chips are mainly used in power modules for inverters that control the motors in electric vehicles. “The market for electro-mobility is picking up noticeably, and the supply industry is getting ready for this,” says Claus Petersen, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Danfoss Silicon Power. “For us as a manufacturer of power modules for electric drivetrains, a long-term secure supply of semiconductors is extremely important. With this agreement we can accommodate the high growth expectations of our customers,” Petersen concludes. “With electro-mobility, the semiconductor content per car will increase to almost double that of conventional cars. Power semiconductors represent by far the largest part of this additional content,” says Peter Schiefer, President of the Automotive Division at Infineon. “The expansion of our manufacturing capacities, for example in Villach, Austria, enables us to establish a long-term cooperation with customers like Danfoss. A reliable and resilient supply chain is crucial for the rapid success of the mobility revolution.” Infineon produces the IGBTs and diodes for Danfoss at its plants in Dresden, Germany, and Villach, Austria. Danfoss manufactures its power modules in Flensburg, Germany, and Utica, New York, USA.