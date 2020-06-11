© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

MicroCare finds a new owner

MicroCare announces that Capital Partners, located in Norwalk, Connecticut, has completed a control investment in MicroCare, in partnership with the company’s co-founder and senior management.

The company will continue to operate under the MicroCare, Sticklers and MicroCare Medical brands. “We closed this investment in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis as the company has proven to be a strong, recession-resistant essential business, which should benefit from a growing global focus on cleanliness and increasing importance on telecom infrastructure,” says Sarah Paquet, Vice President at Capital Partners, in a press release. Tom Tattersall, former MicroCare COO, will assume the role of MicroCare CEO. “The sale of MicroCare was a very lengthy process to ensure we found the right fit for our company, our employees and our customers. We are pleased that Capital Partners recognizes the strengths of the MicroCare business as well as its future potential,” the new CEO says. “With Capital Partners on-going support, we are well-positioned to continue our sustainable, profitable growth.” The new CEO continues saying that with further investments in product development, technology and distribution infrastructure, the company remain committed to delivering its range of critical cleaning solutions and technical expertise to its distributors and end-users.