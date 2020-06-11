© StratEdge

StratEdge expands production capacity of its RF packaging line

StratEdge Corporation says it is expanding its production line for building ceramic and molded ceramic packages to support 5G infrastructure demands.

The packages, most often used to protect high-power laterally-diffused metal-oxide semiconductor (LDMOS), gallium arsenide (GaAs), silicon carbide (SiC), and gallium nitride (GaN) devices, match standard outlines developed to support cellular base stations. Run rates in excess of 100’000 packages are being accommodated. “GaN-on-SiC devices are frequently used in 5G base stations, but these devices can have extremely high power densities, which generate a tremendous amount of localized heat. StratEdge packages use copper-molybdenum-copper (CMC) bases to dissipate this heat, increasing the power output the chip achieves and enabling the device to operate at cooler temperatures so it lasts longer, has higher reliability, and performs more efficiently,” says Casey Krawiec, vice president of global sales, in a press release. “With our Leaded Laminate (LL) Series of high-power amplifier packages, the device is mounted directly onto a layer of thermally-conductive copper so the heat quickly spreads away from the transistor hot spots, while the matched coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) minimizes the stress experienced by the device,” Krawiec continues. “StratEdge moved into new facilities last year for designing and manufacturing high power ceramic and molded ceramic package,” adds Tim Going, president and CEO of StratEdge. “StratEdge is committed to the development of new products and the expansion of our product offerings to meet the increasing demands for 5G equipment, as well as defense and commercial applications, including radar, communications, avionics, and customer-premises equipment (CPE).”