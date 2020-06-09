Business | June 09, 2020
CEO Dr. Dirk Rothweiler to leave First Sensor AG
The CEO and and the Supervisory Board today mutually agreed that Dr. Rothweiler will resign from office.
The company announces that CEO, Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, will resign from office with effect from June 30, 2020 in the context of the change of control resulting from the public takeover by TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG. Until a successor is appointed, CFO Marcus Resch will take over his responsibilities in the Executive Board.
European Market Development for Passives until 2019 In 2017 the European Passive Components market increased to a volume of EUR 4.4 bn and could continue the healthy development in the following year 2018 with a steady growth of 10.6% and 15.9% respectively, to a total of EUR 5.1 bn in 2018. Since sales in 2019 remained flat this was also the market size of last year.
Arrow sits comfortably as number one among distributors SourceToday has rolled up their sleeves and taking it upon themselves to analyse the world of electronic component distribution.
Vitesco and ROHM cooperate on Silicon Carbide Power Solutions The powertrain business area of Continental Vitesco Technologies and ROHM Semiconductor have recently signed a development partnership, beginning in June 2020.
Six chip companies expecting an increase in 2Q sales Because of uncertainty regarding the impact of Covid-19 on business in the second half of this year, many semiconductor companies have not provided full year 2020 guidance.
Murata to close its Kanuma manufacturing plant It was short lived, the Kanuma plant. Established back in September of 2017, the site has developed, designed and produced primary and secondary batteries, but now the plant will close and production will be transferred.
Integra wins $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman Integra Technologies has been was awarded a $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman.
NI to acquire OptimalPlus in a $365 million deal National Instruments has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OptimalPlus Ltd., a global player in data analytics software for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries.
Seagate to consolidate operations in the US On June 1, 2020, Seagate Technology committed to a restructuring plan with the aim reduce its cost structure, and invest in future opportunities. The company also intends to consolidate its Minnesota facilities into one location.
SkyWater chosen for volume US manufacturing of temperature sensing chip Foundry partner, SkyWater Technology, has been chosen by investment firm, Asymmetric Return Capital (ARC) and Linear ASICs, a fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, to volume manufacture a microchip with temperature sensing capabilities used in a low-cost, smartphone-enabled wireless patch that assists in the remote detection of COVID-19.
Samsung expands with new NAND flash facility Samsung Electronics plans to expand its NAND flash production capacity in Pyeongtaek, Korea, in order to improve its ability to meet demands from emerging technologies.
ASML ships first-generation multibeam inspection system ‘eScan1000’ ASML Holding NV says that it has completed system integration and testing of its first-generation HMI multibeam inspection (MBI) system for 5 nm nodes and beyond.
Cognex takes measures to counter deteriorating market conditions Machine vision technology provider, Cognex Corporation, says it is taking significant steps to reducing expenses due to deteriorating market conditions and to position the company for growth when conditions improve.
Verkotan selects PWC technology from Rohde & Schwarz Test and measurement specialist Rohde & Schwarz has recently introduced the R&S PWC200, the first plane wave converter (PWC) on the market. Verkotan is the first independent test house to choose this technology to test 5G NR FR1 base stations over-the-air (OTA).
Kurt Sievers takes the helm at NXP At its annual general meeting of shareholders, the appointment of Kurt Sievers as the company’s next CEO was overwhelmingly approved.
Excelitas’ Qioptiq subsidiary expands with new plant Excelitas Technologies, a company delivering photonic solutions, sats that its Qioptiq subsidiary held a ground-breaking ceremony last week to mark the beginning of construction for a new factory in Göttingen, Germany.
Farnell adds Sorensen power supplies to its roster Distributor Farnell announces that it has added Sorensen, the premier DC programmable power supply brand from Ametek, to its range of power supplies.Load more news