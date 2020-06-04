© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Integra wins $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman

Integra Technologies has been was awarded a $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman.

Integra’s Wichita manufacturing facility will utilise upwards of one hundred current employees to service the new order. The Wichita facility will supply the value-added services required for the components to properly function for their final destination in military applications. “Integra Technologies has over 35 years of experience in developing sophisticated and comprehensive solutions for our customers. Our experienced Engineering and Operations groups look forward to working with Northrop Grumman to provide superior workmanship, and customer service. I also want to thank Senator Moran for making sure the U.S. military has the needed funding to engage with industry so we can develop and manufacture this new enhanced technology. We are proud to support Northrop Grumman and the U.S. military by making sure they have access to U.S. manufactured state-of-the-art technology,” says Brett Robinson, President and CEO Integra Technologies, in a press release.