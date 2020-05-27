© Skeleton Technologies Business | May 27, 2020
Skeleton Technologies strengthens management with new COO
In this role, he will serve as a Managing Director of both German and Estonian entities, oversee the operational functions of Skeleton, improve efficiency and build upon the company’s strong foundation for achieving growth. Skeleton is moving ahead with its plans to strengthen its management team, with this announcement following the recruitment of Daniel Weingarth as CTO and the promotion of Sebastian Pohlmann as VP of Innovation. “True power comes from within. Ants has joined the company in 2015 and he has played a critical role in Skeleton’s main milestones from starting up production to develop the product portfolio and successfully build the most advanced ultracapacitor factory in the world in Grossröhrsdorf, Germany. Ants has a wealth of operational and managing expertise and he will use his talents to help the entire team execute and achieve our strategic goals,” says Taavi Madiberk, CEO and cofounder of Skeleton Technologies, in a press release. “The current context of Covid19 is not affecting our original plans to proceed with the strengthening of our management team. The other nominations will improve the performance of our products and technology and having Ants in this position will allow us to scale. In terms of price and performance, the ultracapacitor sector is at a stage where the lithium-ion battery industry was in 1999,” he continues. Up until now, Ants Vill was VP of Product at Skeleton, where he was in charge of the entire product cycle from development to production to ensuring proper shipment to customers. He led the efforts to improve the inhouse development teams' development cycle time. He also started up Estonian and German factories and consolidated the manufacturing footprint in Germany. “I am ecstatic to have been part of the Skeleton Team for already 5 years. During that time, Skeleton Technologies transformed itself from a small promising outsider to the global technology leader in ultracapacitor energy storage. I am particularly proud that my team planned and engineered the move to Germany where we have built the most modern and efficient ultracapacitor factory in the world, with a scale-up plan to increase our capacity to meet the demand created by electrification,” says Ants Vill.
Farnell adds Sorensen power supplies to its roster Distributor Farnell announces that it has added Sorensen, the premier DC programmable power supply brand from Ametek, to its range of power supplies.
Infineon raises EUR 1 billion following successful share placement Infineon informs that the company placed 55 million new shares, following an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors, under the exclusion of subscription rights. The shares were placed at a price of EUR19.30 per share, meaning that the company managed to raise EUR 1.06 billion.
SiPearl chooses Germany for its first international operational subsidiary SiPearl, a designer of the microprocessor for the European exascale supercomputer, is opening its first international subsidiary in Duisburg, in the Ruhr region, Germany, in order to build closer connections with its German partners and future clients.
DELO reports increased revenues despite current pandemic DELO closed the financial year that ended on March 31 with a turnover of EUR 163 million. This is an increase of almost 5% compared to the previous year (EUR 156 million).
China falls far short of its "Made-in-China 2025" goal IC production in China represented 15.7% of its $125 billion IC market in 2019, up only slightly from 15.1% five years earlier in 2014. IC Insights forecasts that this share will increase by 5.0 percentage points to 20.7% in 2024 (one percentage point per year on average).
COVID-19 highlights the gravity of the secondary market for SME Cha Jin-Seok, Chief Financial Officer of SK Hynix, said it best in the company’s Q1 earnings call, “Because of a never experienced pandemic, even basic business activities such as maintaining normal operations and predicting future demand have become challenging tasks.”
GlobalFoundries to implement ITAR at US manufacturing facility GlobalFoundries plans to implement export control security measures at its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, New York.
Rebound Electronics expands in Asia The independent supplier of electronic components says it is investing to increase its market coverage in Asia with the opening of several new offices and setting up a customer service & telesales centre.
Samsung expands foundry capacity with new production line Samsung Electronics says that it plans to boost its foundry capacity at the company's new production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, to meet growing global demand for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) solutions.
Super Dry Totech expands Long Term Storage Solutions offering The most recent development for Super Dry Totech, is the acquisition of a new building to expand on capacity & to minimise risk by assuring continuity should a disrupting incident occur in one of the facilities.
Ynvisible acquires electrochromic display company rdot Printed electronics specialist, Ynvisible Interactive, announces that it will acquire the printed electrochromic displays business of rdot AB of Gothenburg, Sweden.
Manz receives follow-up order for display production equipment Manz says it has received an order with a total volume in the low double-digit million euro range for display production equipment.
Aehr Receives initial order from new customer for FOX-NP solution Aehr Test Systems says it has received orders from a new customer and their subcontract manufacturing supplier for a FOX solution including a FOX-NP full wafer test system, an initial WaferPak Contactor, and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to perform production qualification of their silicon photonics devices.
AIM names new director of product management AIM Solder has appointed Timothy O’Neill to the position of Director of Product Management.
Seoul Semi files patent suit against automotive LED light distributor Seoul Semiconductor says it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Onyx Enterprise Int’l Corp., a distributor of automotive components.
X-FAB expands foundry offering for silicon-based microfluidics In order to address heightening demands, X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, has taken steps to simplify the integration of microfluidic elements with CMOS and SOI dies.Load more news