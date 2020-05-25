© globalfoundries Business | May 25, 2020
GlobalFoundries to implement ITAR at US manufacturing facility
GlobalFoundries plans to implement export control security measures at its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, New York.
GF will bring its Fab 8 facility into compliance with both the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) standards and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). By taking this step, GF deepens its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.S. defense industrial base. These new control assurances, which will go into effect later this year, will make confidentiality and integrity protections available for defense-related applications, devices or components manufactured at GF’s Fab 8 facility. To date, GF has invested over USD 13 billion in Fab 8 and this is a significant step to serve the U.S. government and its technology needs for decades. “I have always been a strong believer that the most secure way to manufacture semiconductor chips is to do so here in the U.S. I have also been a champion of GlobalFoundries and applaud their efforts to provide ITAR and EAR compliant manufacturing to the U.S. Government. In partnership with GF, New York State leads the nation in secure semiconductor manufacturing,” says Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer in a press release, “As a leading innovator and vital supplier of differentiated technologies, adding these capabilities enables GF to develop and manufacture secure solutions for the U.S. defense industrial base,” adds Tom Caulfield, CEO of GlobalFoundries. “GF is a longtime supplier of ITAR and highly restricted EAR microelectronics, and we stand ready to support the U.S.’s goal of achieving and sustaining a leadership position in semiconductor manufacturing. Today’s announcement strengthens our ability to partner with the industry and the U.S. government to ensure America has the manufacturing capability it needs to supply semiconductors to its most secure and sensitive industries.”
