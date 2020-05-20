© manz Business | May 20, 2020
Manz receives follow-up order for display production equipment
Manz says it has received an order with a total volume in the low double-digit million euro range for display production equipment.
The follow-up order, which comes from what is described as one of China's largest display manufacturers and a long-standing Manz AG customer, includes wet-chemical equipment for the production of large-format displays on 8.6 generation substrates (2250 x 2610 mm). Around 60% of the order from the Electronics division will impact revenues and earnings in the current fiscal year. Manz AG's forecast for 2020 already includes the revenue and earnings contributions from this order. “We are pleased that our quality is convincing, that we enjoy the trust of leading industry players and that these companies have been among our loyal customer base for many years. Even in the current extraordinary situation, which is characterized by numerous restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are still ready to serve our customers thanks to our global production network. They appreciate this very much and rely on our engineering skills and our many years of successful cooperation. For this reason, all commissioned projects are currently being continued as planned and new projects are being driven forward,” says Martin Drasch, Manz AG's CEO, in a press release.
Ynvisible acquires electrochromic display company rdot Printed electronics specialist, Ynvisible Interactive, announces that it will acquire the printed electrochromic displays business of rdot AB of Gothenburg, Sweden.
Aehr Receives initial order from new customer for FOX-NP solution Aehr Test Systems says it has received orders from a new customer and their subcontract manufacturing supplier for a FOX solution including a FOX-NP full wafer test system, an initial WaferPak Contactor, and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to perform production qualification of their silicon photonics devices.
AIM names new director of product management AIM Solder has appointed Timothy O’Neill to the position of Director of Product Management.
Seoul Semi files patent suit against automotive LED light distributor Seoul Semiconductor says it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Onyx Enterprise Int’l Corp., a distributor of automotive components.
X-FAB expands foundry offering for silicon-based microfluidics In order to address heightening demands, X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, has taken steps to simplify the integration of microfluidic elements with CMOS and SOI dies.
Renesas withdraw from LD/PD business and close production Renesas has decided to withdraw from the laser diode (LD) and photo diode/detector (PD) businesses, and to close the production line at its Shiga Factory, which manufactures compound semiconductor products.
TSMC confirms its intention to build new US fab The Semiconductor giant has announced its intention to build and operate an advanced semiconductor fab in the United States with support from the US government and the state of Arizona.
Flisom to set up shop in Hungary The Swiss solar technology company chose Kecskemét, Hungary as the location for its plant of industrial capacity.
VRG Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification VRG Components, an independent distributor of electronic components, have been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification.
Richardson RFPD ink distribution franchise deal with u-blox Richardson RFPD – an Arrow Electronics company – has entered into a global franchise distribution agreement with u-blox.
Imagination and BAIC Capital creates automotive joint venture Imagination Technologies and BAIC Group Industrial Investment (BAIC Capital), have signed a joint venture agreement to initiate the establishment of an automotive fabless semiconductor company.
Swissbit continues its growth trend with Ardian as a new partner Together with the management team, investment house, Ardian, is acquiring Swiss memory manufacturer Swissbit.
UDC enters long-term OLED agreements with Chinese company Universal Display Corporation and Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology, have signed a new OLED Technology License Agreement and Supplemental Material Purchase Agreement.
Riber revises orderbook following a refusal of an export license Riber, a provider of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment,, is announcing a revision of its order book following the French Authorities’ refusal to grant export licenses for two deals signed previously.
Intel invests $132 million in 11 technology startups Intel, via its investment arm Intel Capital, is investing a total of USD 132 million in 11 technology startups involved in everything between artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous computing to chip design.
Next Biometrics receives order from new US partner Norwegian biometrics specialist, Next Biometrics, has received an initial purchase order for its FAP 20 sensor from Credence ID, a US based provider of mobile biometrics and credential reading devices.Load more news