Nova's solutions selected by a global logic manufacturer

Israeli provider of metrology solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing, Nova, says that one of the world's top Integrated Circuits (IC) manufacturers recently selected Nova's leading-edge optical metrology solutions for its global logic fabrication sites.

Following the selection by the unnamed manufacturer, Nova has already received multiple orders and started delivery with initial revenue recognised in the first quarter of 2020. The selection followed an extensive competitive evaluation for the customer's Logic technology process. Nova's solution was chosen due to its combination of advanced optical metrology hardware, enhanced by cutting-edge algorithms and modeling software, the company sates. The solution provides the essential process insight needed to fabricate advanced Logic devices which requires accurate process control, shorter time to solution and solving complicated dimensional challenges. Nova's solutions are expected to be implemented in the customer's development and production sites globally. "This major selection by one of the world's leading semiconductor players serves as further evidence of our innovation leadership and evolving position," stated Mr. Gabriel Waisman, Nova's Chief Business Officer, in a press release. "Furthermore, this showcases the value we bring to our customers by combining multiple innovative hardware technologies with advanced software capabilities. Nova's solution was selected due to its differentiated technology and solution flexibility, which allows the customer to better control their device development and manufacturing."