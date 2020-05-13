© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

UDC enters long-term OLED agreements with Chinese company

Universal Display Corporation and Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology, have signed a new OLED Technology License Agreement and Supplemental Material Purchase Agreement.

Under the long-term agreements, UDC will supply phosphorescent OLED materials to Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics for use in display products through its subsidiary UDC Ireland Limited. The companies have not disclosed any further details or financial terms. “We are pleased to collaborate with Universal Display to bring cutting-edge, best-in-class OLED products to our customers,” says Yong Zhao, General Manager of Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology, in a press release. “This is an exciting time in the industry and as a leader, we are committed to investing in the next-generation of display technology. With our new state-of-the-art flexible OLED fab, we are well positioned to become a key OLED manufacturing partner in China and around the world.” “We are pleased to enter into these long-term OLED license and material agreements with Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics, a leading Chinese panel maker that recently opened its first Gen-6 OLED manufacturing plant,” adds Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation.