© Intel

Intel invests $132 million in 11 technology startups

Intel, via its investment arm Intel Capital, is investing a total of USD 132 million in 11 technology startups involved in everything between artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous computing to chip design.

The companies joining Intel Capital’s portfolio are Anodot, Astera Labs, Axonne, Hypersonix, KFBIO, Lilt, MemVerge, ProPlus Electronics, Retrace, Spectrum Materials and Xsight Labs. “Intel Capital identifies and invests in disruptive startups that are working to improve the way we work and live. Each of our recent investments is pushing the boundaries in areas such as AI, data analytics, autonomous systems and semiconductor innovation. Intel Capital is excited to work with these companies as we jointly navigate the current world challenges and as we together drive sustainable, long-term growth,” Wendell Brooks, Intel senior vice president and president of Intel Capital, in a press release. So what are these companies focused on, well as stated earlier it’s everything from AI to chip design and a plethora of things in between. Anodot, based inRedwood City, California, uses machine learning to drive the future of analytics — autonomous business monitoring so to say. Astera Labs, based in Santa Clara, California, is a fabless semiconductor company that develops purpose-built connectivity solutions for data-centric systems to remove performance bottlenecks in compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Axonne, based in Sunnyvale, California, develops next-generation high-speed Ethernet network connectivity solutions for automobiles. Axonne’s solutions integrate systems in the connected car, such as autonomous driving sensors and displays with compute clusters Hypersonix, based in San Jose, California, is an AI-powered autonomous analytics platform designed for consumer industries such as retail, restaurants, hospitality and ecommerce. KFBIO, from Zhejiang, China, is a biotech company that builds digital pathology systems. Its pathology scanner improves on traditional microscopes with digital capabilities and connectivity. Lilt. based inSan Francisco, aims to make the world’s information accessible to all with AI-powered language translation software and services MemVerge, Milpitas, California, is a software company founded on the vision that every application should run in memory. MemVerge's Memory Machine software is describes as the foundation for a new era of Big Memory computing ProPlus Electronics, based in Shandong, China, is an electronic design automation (EDA) company, specializing in advanced device modeling and fast circuit simulation solutions. Retrace, based in San Francisco, California, believes that smarter, more innovative use of dental data is essential for reducing the oral disease burden. Retrace applies artificial intelligence and other advanced technology in its predictive analytics platform that uses real-time data to improve dental decision-making. Spectrum Materials, based inFujian, China, is a high-purity specialty gas and material supplier for semiconductor fabs. It has one of the largest germane production bases in Quanzhou, Fujian. Xsight Labs, based in Kiryat Gat, Israel, develops technology for accelerating next generation, cloud-based, data-intensive workloads such as machine learning, data analytics and disaggregated storage. Intel Capital is on track to invest between USD 300 million and USD 500 million in technology companies in 2020, spanning technology domains in artificial intelligence, intelligent edge and network transformation.