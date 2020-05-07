© AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies opens new MEMS microphone design centre

The new MEMS microphone design centre – located in Edinburgh, Scotland – joins a growing network of R&D centers located in China, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the United States

With the build-out of its R&D network, the company is expanding its footprint and reinforces its position on the market for the design of next-gen microphone system-level solutions. “As a globally-focused and internationally diverse company, AAC is committed to developing system-level solutions across the world, wherever talent and expertise can be leveraged,” says David Plekenpol, AAC Chief Strategy Officer and Chairman of the American & European Region, in a press release. “The opening of Edinburgh strengthens our ability to continue developing innovative MEMS microphone solutions in an evolving mobile marketplace.” With the opening of the Edinburgh office, AAC is expanding its MEMS R&D, pursuing microphones with smaller physical sizes, better signal-to-noise ratios (SNR), lower power draw, and improved ruggedness and reliability. These attributes, along with advanced programming, will enable MEMS microphones to be used in new situations or devices that offer improved keyword detection, user recognition, multi-language recognition and custom wake-up words. Colin Jenkins, who has an extensive career developing MEMS microphone technology, will serve as R&D Director and on-site lead for the group. He will be joined by former colleagues, as well as strategic hires involved in AAC’s expansion plans. “Our team brings more than 40 years of MEMS experience to AAC, a company that is already very well established in the field,” says Jenkins, in the press release. “The combination of our experience and AAC’s market knowledge and long-term commitment to the industry will result in some very exciting product developments. Furthermore, as one of the UK’s top technology hubs, Edinburgh offers us a wealth of university lab access and the opportunity to recruit top-tier local talent with extensive MEMS expertise.” “As a supplier, our success leads to device makers’ success, and every investment we make in new technologies benefits the entire smartphone industry by enabling new capabilities and enhancing the user experience of their devices,” concluded Plekenpol. AAC’s existing suite of MEMS microphone solutions is currently used by leading OEMs such as Amazon, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.