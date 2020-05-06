© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Azoteq signs distribution agreement for Europe witht Endrich

Sensor fusion specialist, Azoteq, announces that it has signed a distribution agreement for Europe with their new distributor partner, Endrich.

Endrich has more than 40 years’ experience in providing components from manufacturers and tailored solutions for applications from medium sized to big enterprises. “Azoteq is excited to partner with an established specialist component distributor such as Endrich,” says Jean Viljoen, Azoteq’s VP of Marketing, in a press release. “Endrich has an excellent reach into key European markets and will ensure even better service for our EU customer base.” “We think Azoteq is a perfect addition to our portfolio for customized multiple sensor applications and its further alignment for mega trends like Artificial Intelligence, Smart home etc.," adds Dr. Christiane Endrich, CEO of Endrich. Together with full technical support, Azoteq’s combination sensors, capacitive-touch and proximity ICs, touchpad ICs and modules for use in LED lighting, IoT, and wearable, mobile and security applications will now be more readily available to European clientele to ensure faster time to market.