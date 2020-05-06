© Skeleton Technologies

Skeleton Technologies names new VP of Innovation

Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann, former Head of Cell Development at Skeleton Technologies, has been promoted to Vice President of Innovation.

After joining the company 4 years ago, he will now lead all of Skeleton’s innovation efforts as well as the company’s involvement in large projects on local, federal and European levels. “Ever since Sebastian and I started our professional journey together, I have been incredibly impressed by his expertise and the impact he has had in turning Skeleton Technologies into the leading European manufacturer of ultracapacitors. Sebastian is one of the best experts in the field of ultracapacitor technology globally as well as a very high performer and we want the best people in strategic positions in order to keep innovating. I'm deeply convinced that with Sebastian at the helm of our innovation efforts, him and the company will continue developing new superpowers and reach new heights,” says Taavi Madiberk, CEO and co-founder of Skeleton Technologies, in a press release. Up until recently, Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann was in charge of Cell Development at Skeleton, where he and his team have developed energy density ultracapacitors and are working on the next generations of energy storage devices. His new position will include strengthening Skeleton’s innovation-driven culture but also leading its participation in innovative initiatives such as a large European project focused on the production of energy storage technologies, coordinated by the German federal government. “I am proud to have been part of the Skeleton Team for already 4 years, of which over 2 years I was Head of Cell Development. During that time, I got to know Skeleton Technologies as an amazingly innovative company and as the technology leader on the Ultracapacitor market. But let’s not make any mistake here: In order to stay ahead, you have got to keep running. That means for Skeleton: We have got to keep innovating energy storage and create new solutions for today’s and future challenges,” says Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann. As VP of Innovation, Pohlmann will lead innovation effort on a strategic level, forming and strengthening partnerships with industry and academia in order to spark highly innovative projects in Europe. “While the current challenges of the COVID19 epidemic are at the forefront of public attention, the challenge of climate change is not going away, and I am very happy to be able to contribute to the fight against climate change with novel, innovative solutions in energy storage,” Pohlmann concludes.