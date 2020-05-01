© HP Indigo Business | May 01, 2020
HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses
Tower Semiconductor says that its 180nm Power Management platform will be used in HP Indigo’s next-generation high-resolution industrial presses.
The advanced process, manufactured in Company’s 8’’ facility in Israel, offers high-end integration of multiple drivers in a single chip, as well as a smaller footprint, enabling the replacement of traditional opto-mechanical laser writing head with a single mix-signal solution. “We are very pleased to be collaborating with HP Indigo, the world leading provider of advanced digital printing solutions, in the development and production of this sophisticated analog IC for its high resolution industrial presses” says Shimon Greenberg, Tower Semiconductor Vice President and General Manager of Mixed-Signal and Power Management Business Unit. “The use of our highly flexible 180nm platform and its competitive advantages is a fine match for HP Indigo’s advanced requirements, allowing it to bring to market this new and advantageous solution further expanding its highly reputable printer offerings and business opportunities.”
Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic Despite abruption to production facilities for most global manufacturers due to COVID-19, Seoul achieved its guided range of KRW 240 billion (EUR 182.86 million) to KRW 260 billion (EUR 198.10 million) in revenues for the quarter.
Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa Anglia Components has been appointed UK and Ireland distributor for Hongfa Europe GmbH for its full range of electro-mechanical relays.
Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy Skeleton Technologies is now part of a newly launched pan-European initiative called InComEss, which aims to implement innovative material systems for energy harvesting and electrical energy storage.
Silicon Labs completes acquisition of Redpine Signals' connectivity business Silicon Labs has completed its acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and patent portfolio for USD 308 million in cash.
Axcelis receives order for 'Purion Dragon' Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for the Purion Dragon high current system from an unnamed memory manufacturer.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeMaximising Performance and Reliability of Automotive Electronics with Conformal Coatings Phil Kinner, Head of the Conformal Coatings Division at Electrolube, explains how modern, carefully formulated conformal coatings are helping automotive electronics manufacturers to deliver high-reliability, long-life products for a particularly demanding customer base.[b][/b]
Palomar Technologies moves to new HQ – expands manufacturing footprint In February 2020, Palomar – which provides total process solutions for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging – moved into its new global HQ and expanded its facilities to over 110,000 square feet.
STMicro sees revenue increase YoY - but tumbles QoQ STMicroelectronics reported net revenues USD 2.23 billion for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020. The operating margin stood at 0.4%, while net income was reported to be USD 192 million.
Quarterly revenue down for NXP on YoY basis NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported First-quarter revenue was USD 2.0 billion, down 3 percent year-on-year. The quarter ended March 29, 2020.
IAR Systems opens office in India The company says that the investment in India is a response to the increasing market demands and future potential.
Murata confirms COVID-19 case at its facility in Toyama, Japan On April 25, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee at its Toyama operations had tested positive for COVID-19.
Acconeer and Alps Alpine enter joint development agreement Swedish radar sensor company, Acconeer, says that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Alps Alpine, to develop next generation patented Pulse Coherent sensors.
Zumtobel Group provides an update on the current situation The Zumtobel Group continues to work to maintain business activities even during the current difficult market conditions affected by COVID-19
ERNI is contributing to the COVID-19 fight The connector company has realigned operations to support new demands for essential medical devices.
TDK Ventures invests in biomagnetic medical imaging company TDK Corporation’s subsidiary, TDK Ventures, is adding to its growing portfolio of companies with an investment in Genetesis, a company focusing on non-invasive biomagnetic imaging.
TI reports a decrease in revenues during 1Q20 Texas Instruments reported first quarter revenue of USD 3.33 billion and a net income of USD 1.17 billion.
Axis Communications expands R&D office in Sweden Axis Communications is expanding its R&D office for software development in Linköping, Sweden, by moving to a new office building. The new 2'800 square metre building will be ready for occupancy in late 2021, and adds to the company’s existing presence in Linköping established in 2018.Load more news