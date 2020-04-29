Components | April 29, 2020
RFMW inks global distribution agreement with KCB Solutions
Under the agreement, RFMW will support KCB’s product offering with a focus on their standard RF and microwave components portfolio including attenuators, switches, and amplifiers.
“We are pleased to add RFMW as a specialty distributor. RFMW will undoubtedly bring new opportunities to KCB and will help expand our customer base in the RF and microwave market,” says Ralph Nilsson, President KCB Solutions, in a press release. “KCB Solutions continues to grow and diversify our product offering to address customer needs, and RFMW will enable us to expand our global reach and allow us to better serve our customers.’’ “We are excited to partner with KCB Solutions, a well-established and reliable supplier with many innovative component solutions,” adds Joel Levine, President RFMW. “The new partnership with KCB Solutions will further RFMW’s extensive offering of RF and microwave components, particularly for the military market. KCB Solutions offers a wide selection of high reliability components for a variety of market segments including military communications, radar, electronic warfare, aerospace and space.”
Axcelis receives order for 'Purion Dragon' Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for the Purion Dragon high current system from an unnamed memory manufacturer.
Palomar Technologies moves to new HQ – expands manufacturing footprint In February 2020, Palomar – which provides total process solutions for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging – moved into its new global HQ and expanded its facilities to over 110,000 square feet.
STMicro sees revenue increase YoY - but tumbles QoQ STMicroelectronics reported net revenues USD 2.23 billion for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020. The operating margin stood at 0.4%, while net income was reported to be USD 192 million.
Quarterly revenue down for NXP on YoY basis NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported First-quarter revenue was USD 2.0 billion, down 3 percent year-on-year. The quarter ended March 29, 2020.
IAR Systems opens office in India The company says that the investment in India is a response to the increasing market demands and future potential.
Murata confirms COVID-19 case at its facility in Toyama, Japan On April 25, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee at its Toyama operations had tested positive for COVID-19.
Acconeer and Alps Alpine enter joint development agreement Swedish radar sensor company, Acconeer, says that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Alps Alpine, to develop next generation patented Pulse Coherent sensors.
Zumtobel Group provides an update on the current situation The Zumtobel Group continues to work to maintain business activities even during the current difficult market conditions affected by COVID-19
ERNI is contributing to the COVID-19 fight The connector company has realigned operations to support new demands for essential medical devices.
TDK Ventures invests in biomagnetic medical imaging company TDK Corporation’s subsidiary, TDK Ventures, is adding to its growing portfolio of companies with an investment in Genetesis, a company focusing on non-invasive biomagnetic imaging.
TI reports a decrease in revenues during 1Q20 Texas Instruments reported first quarter revenue of USD 3.33 billion and a net income of USD 1.17 billion.
Axis Communications expands R&D office in Sweden Axis Communications is expanding its R&D office for software development in Linköping, Sweden, by moving to a new office building. The new 2'800 square metre building will be ready for occupancy in late 2021, and adds to the company’s existing presence in Linköping established in 2018.
Osram moves some lamp production to Berlin Osram says it will concentrate its cinema lamp production at its Berlin site starting in fall of 2020. The production capacity of Osram’s second location for special high-pressure lamps in Eichstätt will be bundled accordingly in the capital.
Sensitec to expand with a move On June 1, 2020, Sensitec GmbH, a manufacturer of MR sensors, says it will move to the "Schanzenfeld" industrial park in Wetzlar.
YEESTOR takes control of EpoStar and secures funding In April 2020, YEESTOR Microelectronics, a Chinese company specialising in storage controllers and storage solutions, successfully acquired Shenzhen EpoStar Electronics Limited CO. At the same time, YEESTOR completed B-round financing.
Smoltek inks agreement with manufacturer of passive electronic components Swedish process technology company, Smoltek, has signed yet another evaluation agreement, this time with an unnamed Chinese manufacturer of passive electronics components including capacitors.
Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with Digi-Key Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics.