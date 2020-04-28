© pichetw dreamstime.com

Murata confirms COVID-19 case at its facility in Toyama, Japan

On April 25, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee at its Toyama operations had tested positive for COVID-19.

The company employee says that the employee tested positive on a PCR test on April 25, and as a response Murata decided to suspend operations from April 25 to 26 at the site. “We will proceed to promptly disinfect the building where the employee worked and any related facilities the employee may have used. No employees were determined to have been in close contacts,” the company writes in a short update. Murata says that it is committed to doing our best to prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, giving top priority to the well-being and safety of local residents, customers, suppliers, and its employees.