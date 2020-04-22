© Sensitec GmbH Business | April 22, 2020
Sensitec to expand with a move
On June 1, 2020, Sensitec GmbH, a manufacturer of MR sensors, says it will move to the "Schanzenfeld" industrial park in Wetzlar.
At the new location, the company will have a larger and more modern site with a total area of 2970 square metre for all departments such as production, development, service and administration. The new building offers a directly connected warehouse and production hall with areas of approximately 150 square metre for the warehouse and a production area of approximately 510 square metres. If required, there is always the possibility to extend these areas even further. The 260 square metre clean room production is the core of the new building complex with a total area of 660 square metre. In particular, the sophisticated clean room environment required for sensor production was created here. The layout of the building, which houses the sales, service, development and general administration departments, is designed to be as open as possible in order to promote communication between employees. Sensitec GmbH has been located in Lahnau since 1999. With the move, the company has once again confirmed its commitment to the optical, electronic and mechanical city of Wetzlar after more than 20 years. "The move had become necessary because we were continuing to grow and space was at a premium. Despite the current crisis, the importance of sensor technology for future megatrends such as Industry 4.0, Smart Mobility, Smarth Health and Smart Energy remains undiminished. The move supports us in enabling further continuous growth and setting a new course for the future," says Dr. Rolf Slatter, CEO and one of the two managing directors, in a press release. The company sats that all departments will benefit from the location improvement through better space conditions and optimised internal logistics. With this investment, the company management is reacting to the positive business trend of recent years and the resulting increasing technical and spatial demands in all departments of the company. "Thanks to the careful planning in advance, we expect the move to run smoothly and only during the weekend of the move will there be limited availability for a short time," says Alexander Veidt, CFO and second managing director of Sensitec.
YEESTOR takes control of EpoStar and secures funding In April 2020, YEESTOR Microelectronics, a Chinese company specialising in storage controllers and storage solutions, successfully acquired Shenzhen EpoStar Electronics Limited CO. At the same time, YEESTOR completed B-round financing.
Smoltek inks agreement with manufacturer of passive electronic components Swedish process technology company, Smoltek, has signed yet another evaluation agreement, this time with an unnamed Chinese manufacturer of passive electronics components including capacitors.
Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with Digi-Key Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics.
BOE and Qualcomm enters strategic collaboration BOE Technology Group and Qualcomm Technologies, plans to establish a strategic collaboration to develop display products featuring Qualcomm 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.
NVIDIA receives green light for Mellanox acquisition NVIDIA says that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with its planned acquisition of Mellanox, first announced in March 2019.
Digi-Key inks distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies, adding to its offering of electronic test and measurement solutions.
HZO expands manufacturing footprint with first Vietnam facility HZO, a supplier of protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics, is opening a manufacturing facility in the Yen Phong Industry Park complex.
Infineon completes acquisition of Cypress Infineon has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The San Jose-based company has become part of Infineon effective as of the completion.
Samsung and Xilinx team up for 5G commercial deployments Xilinx says that its Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) will be utilised by Samsung for worldwide 5G commercial deployments.
COVID-19 reaches Murata’s facility in Izumo, Japan On April 13, Murata confirmed that an employee working at i the plant in Izumo City had tested positive for COVID-19.
HMS Networks implements short-time work As the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, HMS Network intends to implement short-term work for the majority of HMS’ employees in Sweden and Germany.
Maxim Integrated accelerates production of medical solutions Maxim Integrated says it has accelerated the production of its medical technologies to address increased customer need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infineon module and chip technology powers 250 kW PV solution from Sungrow Sungrow offers the SG250HX PV string inverter that features a high capacity of 250 kW. On board: customized EasyPACK™ 3B power modules from Infineon Technologies AG, equipped with the latest TRENCHSTOP™ and CoolSiC™ chip technologies.
Camtek receives $8M order from a CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says it received an order for multiple EagleT-i systems, its advanced inspection system, from a tier-one global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, totaling USD 8 million.
Kioxia gains access to Elpida Memory’s patent portfolio PValue Management says that its affiliate Longitude Licensing, has granted Kioxia Corporation a worldwide, nonexclusive patent license to its patent portfolio of more than 1’400 issued and pending patents in countries across North America, Asia and Europe.
JonDeTech and OFILM initiate cooperation The collaboration concerns OFILM's product within biometric access control, where JonDeTech's sensor element will be implemented to save battery life through presence detection.Load more news
