Sensitec to expand with a move

On June 1, 2020, Sensitec GmbH, a manufacturer of MR sensors, says it will move to the "Schanzenfeld" industrial park in Wetzlar.

At the new location, the company will have a larger and more modern site with a total area of 2970 square metre for all departments such as production, development, service and administration. The new building offers a directly connected warehouse and production hall with areas of approximately 150 square metre for the warehouse and a production area of approximately 510 square metres. If required, there is always the possibility to extend these areas even further. The 260 square metre clean room production is the core of the new building complex with a total area of 660 square metre. In particular, the sophisticated clean room environment required for sensor production was created here. The layout of the building, which houses the sales, service, development and general administration departments, is designed to be as open as possible in order to promote communication between employees. Sensitec GmbH has been located in Lahnau since 1999. With the move, the company has once again confirmed its commitment to the optical, electronic and mechanical city of Wetzlar after more than 20 years. "The move had become necessary because we were continuing to grow and space was at a premium. Despite the current crisis, the importance of sensor technology for future megatrends such as Industry 4.0, Smart Mobility, Smarth Health and Smart Energy remains undiminished. The move supports us in enabling further continuous growth and setting a new course for the future," says Dr. Rolf Slatter, CEO and one of the two managing directors, in a press release. The company sats that all departments will benefit from the location improvement through better space conditions and optimised internal logistics. With this investment, the company management is reacting to the positive business trend of recent years and the resulting increasing technical and spatial demands in all departments of the company. "Thanks to the careful planning in advance, we expect the move to run smoothly and only during the weekend of the move will there be limited availability for a short time," says Alexander Veidt, CFO and second managing director of Sensitec.