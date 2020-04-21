© qualcomm

BOE and Qualcomm enters strategic collaboration

BOE Technology Group and Qualcomm Technologies, plans to establish a strategic collaboration to develop display products featuring Qualcomm 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

This collaboration is expected to extend from mobile and associated 5G technologies to XR and IoT. Anticipating the signing of a collaboration agreement, both companies have started working on incorporating value-added and distinctive features to BOE's flexible OLED panels, including the Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensor. Integrating Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensors onto BOE's flexible OLED displays is intended to bring a more streamlined solution, which can enable smartphone OEMs to create products using the industry's thinnest and highest security fingerprint solution, a press release reads. This collaboration is also said to result in a streamlined supply chain and reduced bill of materials (BoM) and research and development expenses. Based on the collaboration, BOE will offer integrated displays with Qualcomm 3D Sonic fingerprint sensors to its customers. Commercial devices featuring this integrated solution are expected to be available in the second half of 2020. "As a global leader in the semiconductor display industry, BOE has always adhered to the IoT strategy of 'Ecosystem: Open and Connected,' providing global users with excellent intelligent interface devices and solutions. BOE will start shipping flexible OLED panels with integrated Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensors during the second half of 2020," said Wenbao Gao, executive vice president and chief executive officer of display and sensor, BOE. "Qualcomm Technologies continuously strives to improve our collaboration in China, and collaboration with BOE will be another example of the dedication and our long-term commitment to driving innovations in this vibrant ecosystem," said Roawen Chen, senior vice president and chief operations officer, QCT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Through this collaboration, we expect that OEMs will have more opportunities to design cutting-edge products that feature OLED displays made with the Qualcomm 3D Sonic fingerprint sensor technology. We look forward to further strengthening our innovative collaborations with BOE in key areas like 5G, XR and IoT."