HZO expands manufacturing footprint with first Vietnam facility

HZO, a supplier of protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics, is opening a manufacturing facility in the Yen Phong Industry Park complex.

Located 20 miles outside of the country’s capital, Hanoi, HZO’s first Vietnam factory will bolster manufacturing capabilities, supporting industry diversification into various markets, including consumer electronics, industrial, IoT, automotive, and medical devices. HZO selected Vietnam as its newest manufacturing location based on proximity to current clients, access to new prospects, availability of talent, favourable economic climate, and attractive operating costs. Vietnam’s manufacturing sector closely parallels that of China’s expansion many years ago, a trend currently referred to as “China Plus One.” This most recent facility addition builds upon HZO’s global footprint that includes 14 locations with manufacturing located throughout China, Hungary, and North America. “HZO’s Plus One initiative will bring to the local market the industry’s most advanced protective nanocoating technology for electronic devices,” says to Andreas Morr, Chief Operations Officer, HZO, in a press release. “Society depends on everything from smartphones to autonomous vehicles, and hearing aids to smart factories, creating the demand for devices to be protected from the most challenging of environmental conditions.” The 80,000 square foot campus is equipped with the latest innovations from HZO, including next-generation coating equipment designed, developed, and built in-house, along with its patented Spectrum of Protection solutions, which draws from a diversity of materials. The new manufacturing site is expected to create a workforce of over 2,500 in the next three to years.