Business | April 14, 2020
Kioxia gains access to Elpida Memory’s patent portfolio
PValue Management says that its affiliate Longitude Licensing, has granted Kioxia Corporation a worldwide, nonexclusive patent license to its patent portfolio of more than 1’400 issued and pending patents in countries across North America, Asia and Europe.
Kioxia, formerly Toshiba Memory, will through the agreement gain access to the Elpida Memory patent portfolio. “Since acquiring the Elpida Memory patents in 2013, Longitude has concluded a number of significant deals with the portfolio, generating over $250 million dollars from licenses,” says John Lindgren, CEO of IPValue, in a press release. “We are pleased to have licensed Longitude’s Elpida Memory patent portfolio to Kioxia on mutually agreeable terms,” adds Joe Villella, Chief Licensing Officer of Longitude. “Kioxia joins a growing list of leading companies that have taken a license to Longitude’s Elpida Memory portfolio.”
Camtek receives $8M order from a CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says it received an order for multiple EagleT-i systems, its advanced inspection system, from a tier-one global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, totaling USD 8 million.
JonDeTech and OFILM initiate cooperation The collaboration concerns OFILM's product within biometric access control, where JonDeTech's sensor element will be implemented to save battery life through presence detection.
ROHM presents Rear Lamp 4ch Linear LED Drivers designed for Motorcycles ROHM announces the availability of a 4ch linear LED driver IC with built-in MOSFET ideal for LED rear lamps (turn/stop), fog lamps and turn signals for automotive use.
Leuze’s construction project is making progress Almost seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony for the new distribution center in Unterlenningen, Germany, Leuze is making good progress and is on schedule.
NXP: ‘the impact of COVID-19 was greater than anticipated’ The semiconductor company has updated its performance expectations for the first quarter as the business impact from COVID-19 has proven to be greater than initially anticipated.
Unprecedented power density in low-voltage power conversion systems Each time a power MOSFET is being turned on or off in a SMPS, parasitic inductances produce ground-shifts that may cause false triggering of the gate-driver IC.
Nordic Semi expands and opens new office in Australia With the newly opened sales, marketing and customer support office for Southeast Asian, Nordic Semiconductor aims to provide faster customer support to the regions expanding wireless electronics design and manufacturing sectors.
Osram appoints new Chief Financial Officer Osram Licht AG has appointed Kathrin Dahnke as a member of the Management Board. Effective April 16, she will be responsible for the financial business of the high-tech company.
u-blox acquires IoT communication-as-a-service provider thingstream u‑blox has acquired IoT Communication‑as‑a-Service provider, Thingstream. Thingstream provides an end‑to‑end solution for global IoT connectivity using the industry standard MQTT protocol.
Tachyum opens new EU headquarters in Slovakia The semiconductor startup has opened a new European Union headquarters to address the regional needs of its growing number of customers, partners, vendors throughout the EU.
EtherCAT interface option added to programmable DC power supply series TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) announces the introduction of an EtherCAT interface option to all models in the GENESYS+™ series of programmable DC power supplies.
MaxLinear to acquire Intel division MaxLinear, along side its subsidiary, have entered into a definitive agreement with Intel Corporation under which MaxLinear would, subject to customary closing conditions, acquire Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division for USD 150 million.
America II: 'we remain open for business' The situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and doing so rapidly. Globally we’re seeing nations and governments react with recommendations and restrictions to movement and business operations – and companies are reacting.
Infineon receives final green light for its acquisition of Cypress Infineon says it has received all necessary regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor. Infineon expects to close the transaction within five business days.
Schurter updates on the impact of COVID-19 Continued travel restrictions, the shut-down of borders and whole cities and other similar events have created unanticipated labour, logistics and material shortages throughout the world.
COVID-19 case at Fukui Murata Manufacturing’s plant On April 4, Murata Manufacturing, confirmed that an employee at the Takefu Factory of Fukui Murata Manufacturing has tested positive for COVID-19.
Cree: COVID-19 has had a greater impact than first anticipated Cree says that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a greater impact than originally anticipated when the company provided the third quarter outlook back in late January.
Hirose expedites shipment of medical equipment manufacturers Connector solutions manufacturer, Hirose, says it is prioritising and expediting orders to medical equipment manufacturers.
Short-time work starts at Elmos Elmos will start with the previously announced short-time work in mid-April. Associated with this, the Management board and executives will voluntarily waive a part of their remuneration.
Hirose’s Malaysian factory has been temporarily closed The connector company had to temporarily close its operations in Malaysia on March 18 following a government order. The order is a precautionary measure against Covid19 and is affecting most of the country’s industries.
COVID-19: Vishay provides operational update The manufacturer of discrete semiconductors has provided an update on the operational status of its manufacturing facilities amidst COVID-19 pandemic.Load more news
