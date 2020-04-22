Products | April 22, 2020
Next generation IoT services are developed in Oulu
A new generation IoT hub developed by UROS and Qualcomm will open in Oulu, Finland. The Innovation Center is the first facility in Finland to utilize private 5G network in IoT product development and validation.
The private 5G network, deployed by Finnish operator Elisa, is already up and running and will serve all IoT ecosystem partners at the Innovation Center. The forthcoming Innovation Center established by UROS and Qualcomm will be a state-of-the-art facility utilizing IoT products and services from Qualcomm Technologies and Elisa´s 5G mobile network. Allowing various teams to collaborate and work together with UROS in a live environment, the center accelerates IoT technology creation and adaptation for real-world solutions. Elisa´s private network guarantees its users stable network speed and great capacity and provides the new center with perfect conditions for IoT solution development. The Innovation Center is targeted at start-ups, established companies (OEMs and ODMs) as well as universities as a place to promote IP generation and monetization of solutions with a quick-turn platform offering, focusing on e.g. artificial intelligence (AI), wearables, smart cities, robotics, drones, industrial IoT and automotive. 5G enables new IoT applications 5G technology will take IoT to the next level with the capability to support an extremely high density of IoT devices in a small area, targeting up to a million devices per square kilometre. It will also be able to provide a connection of ultra-low latency and exceptionally high reliability. In addition to massive IoT, 5G will enable mission critical services such as remote controlled automotives and digital healthcare, expected to lead to the next industrial revolution. “5G connectivity is a vital enabler for industry digitalisation with Cellular IoT. Elisa has been an excellent partner for the deployment of the new private 5G network at the Innovation Center, well on schedule and with the desired performance. With this added premium functionality, we strive to offer the best-in-class innovation environment for the stakeholders in our IoT ecosystem”, says Rauno Jokelainen, CTO of UROS Group. “Elisa is very excited about this collaboration with UROS in the brand new field of 5G. We get very valuable experiences on the usage of 5G technologies also for private networks and massive IoT”, says Eetu Prieur, Director of Elisa’s Mobile Solutions. The Innovation Center will be inaugurated later in 2020. In addition to private networks, Elisa is continuing to build the national 5G mobile network with great speed. Elisa´s 5G network has already been opened in 17 cities all across Finland, Rauma being the latest addition to the Elisa 5G family.
YEESTOR takes control of EpoStar and secures funding In April 2020, YEESTOR Microelectronics, a Chinese company specialising in storage controllers and storage solutions, successfully acquired Shenzhen EpoStar Electronics Limited CO. At the same time, YEESTOR completed B-round financing.
Smoltek inks agreement with manufacturer of passive electronic components Swedish process technology company, Smoltek, has signed yet another evaluation agreement, this time with an unnamed Chinese manufacturer of passive electronics components including capacitors.
Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with Digi-Key Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics.
BOE and Qualcomm enters strategic collaboration BOE Technology Group and Qualcomm Technologies, plans to establish a strategic collaboration to develop display products featuring Qualcomm 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.
NVIDIA receives green light for Mellanox acquisition NVIDIA says that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with its planned acquisition of Mellanox, first announced in March 2019.
Digi-Key inks distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies, adding to its offering of electronic test and measurement solutions.
HZO expands manufacturing footprint with first Vietnam facility HZO, a supplier of protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics, is opening a manufacturing facility in the Yen Phong Industry Park complex.
Infineon completes acquisition of Cypress Infineon has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The San Jose-based company has become part of Infineon effective as of the completion.
Samsung and Xilinx team up for 5G commercial deployments Xilinx says that its Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) will be utilised by Samsung for worldwide 5G commercial deployments.
COVID-19 reaches Murata’s facility in Izumo, Japan On April 13, Murata confirmed that an employee working at i the plant in Izumo City had tested positive for COVID-19.
HMS Networks implements short-time work As the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, HMS Network intends to implement short-term work for the majority of HMS’ employees in Sweden and Germany.
Maxim Integrated accelerates production of medical solutions Maxim Integrated says it has accelerated the production of its medical technologies to address increased customer need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infineon module and chip technology powers 250 kW PV solution from Sungrow Sungrow offers the SG250HX PV string inverter that features a high capacity of 250 kW. On board: customized EasyPACK™ 3B power modules from Infineon Technologies AG, equipped with the latest TRENCHSTOP™ and CoolSiC™ chip technologies.
Camtek receives $8M order from a CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says it received an order for multiple EagleT-i systems, its advanced inspection system, from a tier-one global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, totaling USD 8 million.
Kioxia gains access to Elpida Memory’s patent portfolio PValue Management says that its affiliate Longitude Licensing, has granted Kioxia Corporation a worldwide, nonexclusive patent license to its patent portfolio of more than 1’400 issued and pending patents in countries across North America, Asia and Europe.
JonDeTech and OFILM initiate cooperation The collaboration concerns OFILM's product within biometric access control, where JonDeTech's sensor element will be implemented to save battery life through presence detection.