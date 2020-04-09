© Leuze

Leuze’s construction project is making progress

Almost seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony for the new distribution center in Unterlenningen, Germany, Leuze is making good progress and is on schedule.

The schedule still stands, even during the current pandemic, and the company expects to complete the construction in mid-2020. “New distribution logistics are necessary due to the company’s steady growth in recent years as well as the increasing global orientation,” says Ulrich Balbach, Leuze’s CEO, in a press release. This growth led to the start of a construction project at the end of June 2019 for a new, initially 4’000 square metre large distribution center in Unterlenningen, near Leuze’s headquarters in Owen/Teck. “With an initial investment in the double-digit millions, Leuze is clearly demonstrating its commitment to the region, its headquarters, and roots,” the CEO continues. The foundation is complete and the building shell was completed just before the end of the year. The interior should be completed by the end of April. In the next step, the intralogistics systems will be installed by Gebhardt Fördertechnik. The new distribution center is scheduled to start operations in mid-2020. From that date forward, all national and international Leuze customers and subsidiaries will be supplied from Unterlenningen. The center will provide more than 40,000 container spaces in the initial phase. In preparation for future growth, Leuze is already working on a plan to further expand the holding area to the north.