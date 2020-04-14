Products | April 14, 2020
Toshiba launches two new 80V N-channel power MOSFETs
Toshiba Electronics Europe (“Toshiba”) has launched two new 80V N-channel power MOSFETs based upon their latest generation U-MOSX-H process.
This is a product release announcement by Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Both devices are suited to a wide range of power applications where low-loss operation is important, including highly efficient AC-DC and DC-DC conversion in data centres and communication base stations as well as a broad range of motor drive equipment. Both the TPH2R408QM and TPN19008QM are 80V U-MOSX-H products that exhibit a reduction of around 40% in drain-source on-resistance (RDS(ON)) compared to corresponding 80V products in earlier processes such as U-MOSVIII-H. As a result, the TPN19008QM has an RDS(ON) value of 19mΩ (max.) while the TPH2R408QM value is just 2.43mΩ. Optimising the device structure has improved the trade-off between RDS(ON) and gate charge characteristics by up to 15% and the trade-off between RDS(ON) and output charge by 31%. Combining this with the improvements in RDS(ON) means that the new devices feature the lowest power dissipation in the industry. Both devices are housed in surface mount packages and rated for a drain-source voltage (VDSS) of 80V. They can operate at channel temperatures (Tch) as high as 175ºC. The TPN19008QM is rated for a drain current (ID) of 34A and is housed in a 3.3mm x 3.3mm TSON advance package while the TPH2R408QM is rated for an ID of 120A and housed in a 5.0mm x 6.0mm SOP advance package. Progressive shipping of the new devices starts today. Follow the link below for more information on Toshiba’s 12-300V MOSFET line-up. https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/eu/product/mosfet/lv-mosfet.html
JonDeTech and OFILM initiate cooperation The collaboration concerns OFILM's product within biometric access control, where JonDeTech's sensor element will be implemented to save battery life through presence detection.
ROHM presents Rear Lamp 4ch Linear LED Drivers designed for Motorcycles ROHM announces the availability of a 4ch linear LED driver IC with built-in MOSFET ideal for LED rear lamps (turn/stop), fog lamps and turn signals for automotive use.
Leuze’s construction project is making progress Almost seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony for the new distribution center in Unterlenningen, Germany, Leuze is making good progress and is on schedule.
NXP: ‘the impact of COVID-19 was greater than anticipated’ The semiconductor company has updated its performance expectations for the first quarter as the business impact from COVID-19 has proven to be greater than initially anticipated.
Unprecedented power density in low-voltage power conversion systems Each time a power MOSFET is being turned on or off in a SMPS, parasitic inductances produce ground-shifts that may cause false triggering of the gate-driver IC.
Nordic Semi expands and opens new office in Australia With the newly opened sales, marketing and customer support office for Southeast Asian, Nordic Semiconductor aims to provide faster customer support to the regions expanding wireless electronics design and manufacturing sectors.
Osram appoints new Chief Financial Officer Osram Licht AG has appointed Kathrin Dahnke as a member of the Management Board. Effective April 16, she will be responsible for the financial business of the high-tech company.
u-blox acquires IoT communication-as-a-service provider thingstream u‑blox has acquired IoT Communication‑as‑a-Service provider, Thingstream. Thingstream provides an end‑to‑end solution for global IoT connectivity using the industry standard MQTT protocol.
Tachyum opens new EU headquarters in Slovakia The semiconductor startup has opened a new European Union headquarters to address the regional needs of its growing number of customers, partners, vendors throughout the EU.
EtherCAT interface option added to programmable DC power supply series TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) announces the introduction of an EtherCAT interface option to all models in the GENESYS+™ series of programmable DC power supplies.
MaxLinear to acquire Intel division MaxLinear, along side its subsidiary, have entered into a definitive agreement with Intel Corporation under which MaxLinear would, subject to customary closing conditions, acquire Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division for USD 150 million.
America II: 'we remain open for business' The situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and doing so rapidly. Globally we’re seeing nations and governments react with recommendations and restrictions to movement and business operations – and companies are reacting.
Infineon receives final green light for its acquisition of Cypress Infineon says it has received all necessary regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor. Infineon expects to close the transaction within five business days.
Schurter updates on the impact of COVID-19 Continued travel restrictions, the shut-down of borders and whole cities and other similar events have created unanticipated labour, logistics and material shortages throughout the world.
COVID-19 case at Fukui Murata Manufacturing’s plant On April 4, Murata Manufacturing, confirmed that an employee at the Takefu Factory of Fukui Murata Manufacturing has tested positive for COVID-19.
Cree: COVID-19 has had a greater impact than first anticipated Cree says that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a greater impact than originally anticipated when the company provided the third quarter outlook back in late January.
Hirose expedites shipment of medical equipment manufacturers Connector solutions manufacturer, Hirose, says it is prioritising and expediting orders to medical equipment manufacturers.
Short-time work starts at Elmos Elmos will start with the previously announced short-time work in mid-April. Associated with this, the Management board and executives will voluntarily waive a part of their remuneration.
Hirose’s Malaysian factory has been temporarily closed The connector company had to temporarily close its operations in Malaysia on March 18 following a government order. The order is a precautionary measure against Covid19 and is affecting most of the country’s industries.
COVID-19: Vishay provides operational update The manufacturer of discrete semiconductors has provided an update on the operational status of its manufacturing facilities amidst COVID-19 pandemic.
Axcelis receives its first order For Purion in Japan Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, says it has received an order to ship its first Purion system into Japan.
NXP invests in Kalray An EUR 8 million equity investment to strengthen partnership between the companies who will co-develop, jointly promote and deploy autonomous driving solutions on the market.
