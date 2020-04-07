© Murata

COVID-19 case at Fukui Murata Manufacturing’s plant

On April 4, Murata Manufacturing, confirmed that an employee at the Takefu Factory of Fukui Murata Manufacturing has tested positive for COVID-19.

Murata says the person was tested at a local centre and has already been in isolation since April 2. The employee has been experiencing mild symptoms and will remain in self-isolation from his home. Consideration the health and safety of all the employees on site, Murata made the decision to suspend operations from the 5th to 7th of April, requesting all employees to remain at home. The employee who tested positive belongs to the staffing department (a non-production sector), and all employees in close working proximity have already been on standby at home since April 3. “We are taking measures to ensure the facility is cleaned and any members who have been in contact with the employee will be requested to stay home for a further 14 days in accordance with government guidelines,” the company writes in an update.