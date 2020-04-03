© Vishay

COVID-19: Vishay provides operational update

The manufacturer of discrete semiconductors has provided an update on the operational status of its manufacturing facilities amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 31, Vishay’s factories in certain regions continue to experience some level of significant production disruption. In France the company has seen improvements as of March 26. Italy on the other hand has not seen any change at all. In the Dominican Republic, Vishay has seen slight improvements since March 26. In Mexico the company just added a disruption at a small facility. The company’s operations in the Philippines is showing signs of slight improvements, Malaysia and India has recorded no change since March 26, the company states in an update. In all of the above cases, manufacturing disruptions continue to be the result of quarantine, travel, or other legal restrictions imposed by local authorities. “We remain committed to full compliance with such regulations, and to doing everything possible to insure the wellbeing of our employees, and of all citizens, living within the countries in which we operate,” the company writes. It should also be pointed out that there may be more than one facility in some countries. All other Vishay facilities worldwide remain fully operational, or have only a slightly reduced capacity load as a result of COVID-19.