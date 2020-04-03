© Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis receives its first order For Purion in Japan

Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, says it has received an order to ship its first Purion system into Japan.

The order, from an unnamed Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, is for the Purion XE Power Series implanter. This Purion XE product line extension will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive, mobile and IoT applications. The 200mm system is capable of running both standard silicon as well as thin wafers. The system is currently scheduled to ship in the second quarter. "This is a significant win for Axcelis. We are very excited to be able to offer new and innovative implant solutions to leading Japanese semiconductor companies serving this very important market segment. Expanding our customer footprint in Japan and the power device market are key objectives of our growth strategy and this is an excellent first step," says Mary Puma, president and CEO of Axcelis Technologies, in a press release. The Purion Power Series was developed with enabling technology to specifically address the needs of emerging power device applications. This includes the flexibility to handle multiple wafer sizes from 150mm to 300mm as well as various substrates including Si, SiC and thin wafers. It also delivers precision wafer temperature control technology, and unmatched productivity. Executive Vice President, Customer Operations John Aldeborgh adds, "We are grateful to SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions for their assistance in fostering new opportunities to provide Axcelis' advanced ion implant technology to Japanese chipmakers over the past two years. During this time Axcelis has developed a strong organization in Japan. The direct Axcelis sales, applications and comprehensive service team is being led by a recently hired Japanese country manager, and will provide strong support for this important market."