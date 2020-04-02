© Jenoptik Business | April 02, 2020
Jenoptik supplies infrared optics to Rheinmetall
The photonics group Jenoptik will supply infrared optical components to Rheinmetall between 2020 and 2025.
The framework agreement recently concluded with the German company for defense and security technology is worth a high single-digit million euro amount. The deliveries include custom-developed infrared optics of high quality and precision for use in land vehicles to protect soldiers in action, a press release reads.
