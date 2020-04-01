© Smoltek

Smoltek signs evaluation license agreement with capacitor manufacturer

Swedish technology company, Smoltek, says that it has signed an evaluation agreement with an unnamed manufacturer of capacitors.

The agreement concerns an evaluation license where Smoltek's patented carbon nanofiber-based CNF-MIM technology is to be evaluated in a joint project. The agreement is intended to lead to a production license agreement in the next step. The order value for this first step amounts to approximately SEK 1 million (EUR 91'400). The agreement will be valid until August 2020, with the possibility to extend it. During this time, the capacitor manufacturer - which is described as one of the worlds largest - will evaluate the Swedish company's technology from both a technical and commercial perspective with the ambition to sign a production license agreement as a next step. “This is the first license agreement that we have signed for our CNF-MIM technology, making it an important milestone for Smoltek. Both parties understand that our technology has great potential in the market for miniaturized high-performing capacitors,” says Smoltek’s CEO Anders Johansson, in a press release. Back in the autumn of 2019, Smoltek was able to demonstrate that the company’s CNF-MIM technology is competitive from an industrial perspective as it offers improved performance while using just a fraction of the space needed for conventional capacitors. “A substantial reduction of the capacitor thickness is highly coveted in advanced 2.5D and 3D semiconductor circuit packaging solutions,” adds Smoltek’s COO Ola Tiverman.