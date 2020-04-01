© PDi

Pervasive Displays increasing manufacturing capacity

e-paper display manufacturer, Pervasive Displays (PDi), says it has made a major advancements in product reliability and manufacturing capacity to improve the automated production of electronic paper displays (EPDs).

Via a collaboration with BOE Smart Electronics Systems Co. Ltd (BOE), the company is gaining access to a new automated facility – located in Chongqing, Chin – which embraces the benefits of Industry 4.0, adding condition monitoring, automated continuous inspection and quality measurement to increase capacity. The new production facility, owned and operated by BOE, gives Pervasive Displays access to a fully automated manufacturing facility for displays measuring 1 to 5-inch, and semi-automation for displays measuring 5 to 12-inch. CEO Scott Soong explains in a press release that Pervasive Displays has been making significant investments in its automated manufacturing capabilities since 2016. “This latest advancement focuses on the lamination and inspection processes of EPD manufacture. With a capacity of 3 million units per month, it is the world’s most productive EPD line,” the CEO says.