Nexperia CEO Frans Scheper retiring

On March 24, 2020, Nexperia announced that CEO Frans Scheper has decided to take early retirement and will step down as Nexperia CEO and Management Board Member per March 25, 2020.

At the same time, Xuezheng Zhang (Wing), currently Chairman of the Management Board of Nexperia, will assume the role of CEO. Frans Scheper will continue to serve as an advisor to the Chairman for a period of time to help achieve a smooth transition and provide continuity. “I am proud of what Nexperia has become and will miss the team. At the same time, I have decided not to seek a prolongation of my four-year tenure. Now is the time for Wingtech to decide on Nexperia’s future leadership,” says Frans Scheper in a press release. “Frans has been key to the success of Nexperia. On behalf of the Board I want to thank him for what he has been for the Company. I am determined to work closely with the Executive Management Team. And I am happy Frans will help me in the next months as Special Advisor,” says Xuezheng Zhang (Wing). In December 2019, Wingtech completed the acquisition of 79.98% of Nexperia with CNY 26.854 billion (EUR 3.5 billion) - the largest semiconductor acquisition in China's history.