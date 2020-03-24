© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Intellitronix seeing interest from Ford

Ohio-based Intellitronix Corporation, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has been invited by the Ford Motor Company to submit a proposal to design and manufacture an automotive electronics component for one of the automaker’s upcoming vehicles.

US Lighting Group CEO Paul Spivak said, “Intellitronix is delighted to have been invited to participate in a new vehicle with the Ford Motor Company. We have groundbreaking automotive electronics design capabilities to present ideas and offer an innovative solution to meet the requirements of Ford.” Intellitronix Corporation and US Lighting Group are manufacturers of electronics for a variety of sectors, including LED lighting, automotive, RV and marine electronics, custom private labeled electronics, and robotics using the company’s proprietary AI.