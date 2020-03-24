© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Products | March 24, 2020
Intellitronix seeing interest from Ford
Ohio-based Intellitronix Corporation, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has been invited by the Ford Motor Company to submit a proposal to design and manufacture an automotive electronics component for one of the automaker’s upcoming vehicles.
US Lighting Group CEO Paul Spivak said, “Intellitronix is delighted to have been invited to participate in a new vehicle with the Ford Motor Company. We have groundbreaking automotive electronics design capabilities to present ideas and offer an innovative solution to meet the requirements of Ford.” Intellitronix Corporation and US Lighting Group are manufacturers of electronics for a variety of sectors, including LED lighting, automotive, RV and marine electronics, custom private labeled electronics, and robotics using the company’s proprietary AI.
NEXT Biometrics receives additional order from government program in India NEXT Biometrics has received an additional order for UIDAI and STQC certified fingerprint biometric readers in India valued at USD 360,000. The customer has provided a 20% upfront payment and the readers have been delivered to the customer.
Elmos is planning short-time work Because of the global corona pandemic, Elmos Semiconductor AG is planning to introduce short-time work of up to 50%.
paragon reacts to production stoppages by carmakers paragon is set to take immediate action in response to moves by automotive manufacturers closing down their plants. The company is now reducing production at its automotive manufacturing sites in Germany to a minimum for the time being.
STMicro to temporarily cut 50% of French production The semiconductor company has reportedly agreed to temporarily reduce its production in France by up to 50% as the company works to stymie the spread of COVID-19.
The Infineon site in Villach is growing Infineon’s investment in a new automated chip factory and a research building at its site in Villach is making progress.
Panasonic eyes multi-use potential for PanaCIM Panasonic, in their push more deeply into smart manufacturing solutions, has partnered with MiR and Inovaxe to develop a handy helper: the PanaCIM Solutions Ecosystem.
Rutronik & Gowin inks distribution agreement for EMEA and NA Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is expanding its portfolio to include the Gowin Semiconductor Corp. product range.
Autotalks’ global V2X solution passes dual-band Wi-Fi pre-certification V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication solutions provider, Autotalks, has successfully completed Wi-Fi 5 pre-certification for its evaluation kit based on its 2nd generation V2X chipset.
First Sensor names new CFO First Sensor AG has appointed Marcus Resch as the Chief Financial Officer of First Sensor AG effective March 14, 2020, for a period of three years.
TE Connectivity acquires majority share of First Sensor TE Connectivity has completed its public takeover of Berlin-based First Sensor AG. TE now holds 71.87% shares of the German company.
Jenoptik invests in Japan and takes over JV completely Jenoptik acquires the remaining 33.42% of the shares in Jenoptik Japan Co. Ltd. from its joint venture partner Kantum Ushikata Mfg. Co., Ltd. and thus transfers the joint venture to a wholly owned group subsidiary.
Advantech Europe’s office in Milan will remain closed The company says that its Milan office will remain closed as a result of latest developments in Italy; the Advantech IT office is also closed but people are working from home in the interim.
ESCHA finds new sales partner in Israel Since the beginning of the year ESCHA has had a new sales partner in Israel. Fritz Kupferschmied (FRK) has been exclusively selling and assembling the connector- and housing solutions of the German company on the Israeli market.
Infineon and Cypress merger cleared in the US On 9 March 2020, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) concluded its review of the planned acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon Technologies.
STMicro says it is not required to close any of its Italian sites In light of the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus, STMicroelectronics has issued a statement on its measures against the virus in Norther Italy.
Sensera inks distribution agreement with Braemac IoT solutions provider, Sensera, has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Braemac. Braemac’s global footprint and strong presence in the entire Pacific Rim region and especially Australia will further extend Sensera’s market coverage.
Precogs to bring SVI's sourcing into the future Thai EMS service provider SVI has partnered with Paris-based startup Precogs to improve their competitiveness by sourcing components via Precogs’ real-time marketplace platform.
NXP names the successor of Rick Clemmer NXP Semiconductors has unanimously nominated Kurt Sievers to be appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Richard “Rick” Clemmer, who has led NXP since 2009.
Nokia, Intel to collaborate on 5G radio technology Nokia announced it will collaborate with Intel on silicon technology for Nokia’s 5G radio portfolio and cloud networks.Load more news
