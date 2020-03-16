© first sensor

First Sensor names new CFO

First Sensor AG has appointed Marcus Resch as the Chief Financial Officer of First Sensor AG effective March 14, 2020, for a period of three years.

In future, he will lead the company together with Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, who has been at the helm of the developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific sensor solutions since January 2017. Besides the Finance and Controlling departments, Resch will be responsible for the areas of Human Resources, IT, Investor Relations and Legal as well as Risk Management and Compliance. “Mr. Resch has the long-standing expertise in finance and controlling in an international technology environment that is necessary to fill this role,” says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG, in a press release. “Moreover, he stands out due to his experience with integration processes at TE Connectivity, from which we will benefit as part of the business combination with our new anchor investor.” Resch began his professional career at the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers in Düsseldorf in 2003. Following positions in Controlling at General Electric Healthcare in Solingen and Zürich, he joined Kinetic Concepts Inc. in 2009, where he held different roles in Finance in Wiesbaden and London. After six years, he moved to TE Connectivity in Darmstadt and Lyon. At the electronics company, he was initially responsible for global financial planning and analysis in the Industrial business unit, before overseeing the acquisition and integration of ABB’s global Entrelec business as Director of Business Development. Marcus Resch succeeds Dr. Mathias Gollwitzer, who vacated his office after completion of the takeover offer from TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG.