© first sensor Business | March 16, 2020
First Sensor names new CFO
First Sensor AG has appointed Marcus Resch as the Chief Financial Officer of First Sensor AG effective March 14, 2020, for a period of three years.
In future, he will lead the company together with Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, who has been at the helm of the developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific sensor solutions since January 2017. Besides the Finance and Controlling departments, Resch will be responsible for the areas of Human Resources, IT, Investor Relations and Legal as well as Risk Management and Compliance. “Mr. Resch has the long-standing expertise in finance and controlling in an international technology environment that is necessary to fill this role,” says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG, in a press release. “Moreover, he stands out due to his experience with integration processes at TE Connectivity, from which we will benefit as part of the business combination with our new anchor investor.” Resch began his professional career at the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers in Düsseldorf in 2003. Following positions in Controlling at General Electric Healthcare in Solingen and Zürich, he joined Kinetic Concepts Inc. in 2009, where he held different roles in Finance in Wiesbaden and London. After six years, he moved to TE Connectivity in Darmstadt and Lyon. At the electronics company, he was initially responsible for global financial planning and analysis in the Industrial business unit, before overseeing the acquisition and integration of ABB’s global Entrelec business as Director of Business Development. Marcus Resch succeeds Dr. Mathias Gollwitzer, who vacated his office after completion of the takeover offer from TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG.
TE Connectivity acquires majority share of First Sensor TE Connectivity has completed its public takeover of Berlin-based First Sensor AG. TE now holds 71.87% shares of the German company.
Jenoptik invests in Japan and takes over JV completely Jenoptik acquires the remaining 33.42% of the shares in Jenoptik Japan Co. Ltd. from its joint venture partner Kantum Ushikata Mfg. Co., Ltd. and thus transfers the joint venture to a wholly owned group subsidiary.
Advantech Europe’s office in Milan will remain closed The company says that its Milan office will remain closed as a result of latest developments in Italy; the Advantech IT office is also closed but people are working from home in the interim.
ESCHA finds new sales partner in Israel Since the beginning of the year ESCHA has had a new sales partner in Israel. Fritz Kupferschmied (FRK) has been exclusively selling and assembling the connector- and housing solutions of the German company on the Israeli market.
Infineon and Cypress merger cleared in the US On 9 March 2020, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) concluded its review of the planned acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon Technologies.
STMicro says it is not required to close any of its Italian sites In light of the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus, STMicroelectronics has issued a statement on its measures against the virus in Norther Italy.
Sensera inks distribution agreement with Braemac IoT solutions provider, Sensera, has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Braemac. Braemac’s global footprint and strong presence in the entire Pacific Rim region and especially Australia will further extend Sensera’s market coverage.
Precogs to bring SVI's sourcing into the future Thai EMS service provider SVI has partnered with Paris-based startup Precogs to improve their competitiveness by sourcing components via Precogs’ real-time marketplace platform.
NXP names the successor of Rick Clemmer NXP Semiconductors has unanimously nominated Kurt Sievers to be appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Richard “Rick” Clemmer, who has led NXP since 2009.
Nokia, Intel to collaborate on 5G radio technology Nokia announced it will collaborate with Intel on silicon technology for Nokia’s 5G radio portfolio and cloud networks.
STMicro to acquire majority stake in GaN specialist Exagan The acquisition aims to accelerate ST’s GaN expertise, roadmap and business for high-frequency, high-power automotive, industrial and consumer applications.
Nokia and Marvell team up on 5G silicon technology Nokia and Marvell have announced a plan to co-develop leading 5G multi-RAT (radio access technology) silicon innovations, including multiple generations of custom silicon and infrastructure processors.
Elmos and Samsung launch foundry cooperation Elmos Semiconductor has signed a cooperation agreement with Samsung Electronics. The agreement covers the manufacturing of ICs on wafer level for automotive applications in Samsung’s facilities.
EV Group set up heterogeneous integration competence center The supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, has established the Heterogeneous Integration Competence Center, designed to assist customers in leveraging EVG's process solutions and expertise to enable new and enhanced products and applications.
SK Siltron completes acquisition of DuPont's SiC wafer division Semiconductor wafer maker, SK Siltron, has completed the acquisition of DuPont's Silicon Carbide Wafer (SiC Wafer) unit. The acquisition was decided through a board meeting in September and closed on February 29.
NXP updates revenue outlook due to potential impact from the Coronavirus NXP Semiconductors N.V. is updating its first quarter 2020 revenue guidance due to potential impacts from the novel coronavirus (COVID 19).
Graphcore secures additional $150 million in new capital Bristol-based pure-play machine intelligence AI processor company, Graphcore, has secured an additional USD 150 million in new capital.
Nexperia partners with Ricardo to develop GaN-based EV inverter design Nexperia has entered into a partnership with automotive engineering consulting company, Ricardo, to produce a technology demonstrator for an EV inverter based on gallium nitride (GaN) technology.
TSMC to hire thousands of new employees in 2020 The contract semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly planning to hire more than 4’000 new employees over the course of the year as it plans to develop high-end processes.
Elmos increases semiconductor sales by 7.7% in 2019 According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Elmos Semiconductor increased sales of the semiconductor business by 7.7% to EUR 273.4 million in 2019.
STAr expands via acquisition of Accel-RF Taiwanese company, STAr Technologies, announces that it is acquiring San Diego-based Accel-RF Instruments Corporation.
RoodMicrotec signs sales representative agreement with Cedar RoodMicrotec N.V., has appointed Cedar Technologies as sales representative for the Nordic countries, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.Load more news