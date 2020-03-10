© escha

ESCHA finds new sales partner in Israel

Since the beginning of the year ESCHA has had a new sales partner in Israel. Fritz Kupferschmied (FRK) has been exclusively selling and assembling the connector- and housing solutions of the German company on the Israeli market.

“Fritz Kupferschmied has been in the demanding Israeli market for more than 30 years. I am pleased we have won such an experienced partner for ESCHA, who is excellently networked in the Israeli industry as well“, says Dipl.-Ing. Ulf Eilhardt, Regional Sales Manager at ESCHA, in a press release. “The Israeli economy has grown steadily in recent years and is forecasted to grow further in the years to come. Together with Fritz Kupferschmied, we plan to benefit from this development. Particularly in the area of customer-specific solutions.“ “Israel is a start-up nation. That is why we have specialized in the sales of high-grade cables and connectivity. One of our focus areas is the implementation of customer-specific requirements resorting to solutions of renowned suppliers from Europe and North America. We dispose of own production capacities and repeatedly put together the adequate package for our customers. ESCHA products and services perfectly complement our product portfolio“, adds Moni Gabrieli, Joint CEO at Fritz Kupferschmied. Fritz Kupferschmied Operation Manager Meir Cohen adds: “We have gained good experience through our short cooperation. ESCHA has exactly offered the products our customers have been looking for. First projects are already in the sampling phase.“ With the new sales partnership, ESCHA extends its international network and is now present in more than 30 countries.