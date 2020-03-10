© skypixel dreamstime.com

STMicro says it is not required to close any of its Italian sites

In light of the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus, STMicroelectronics has issued a statement on its measures against the virus in Norther Italy.

The company says that it has two priorities; First and foremost, to maximize the prevention of infection and support our employees and their families; Secondly, to follow and execute its business continuity plans, closely monitoring the situation across our whole supply chain and working with customers, suppliers and partners. Within this framework, STMicro says that it is complying with the containment measures issued by the Italian government, which does not require the closure of any ST site in Italy The Italian Government require that companies encourages working from home, where applicable. ST says it has already encouraged this option with its Italian-based employees since the end of February. "We have not recorded -and we do not foresee- any material disruption to our operations in Italy, which are running regularly," the company writes in the update.