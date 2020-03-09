© Precogs

Precogs to bring SVI's sourcing into the future

Thai EMS service provider SVI has partnered with Paris-based startup Precogs to improve their competitiveness by sourcing components via Precogs’ real-time marketplace platform.

SVI, who as some of you might remember acquired Seidel Electronics Group a few years back, has signed an agreement with Paris-based startup Precogs to access their platform, which will allow them to detect shortage risks and immediately locate the best prices for stock needs and replacement components in real-time. The way that the platform works is that it pairs market data on individual component parts with customer needs based on their predetermined strategies for price, quality and availability. The solution is also directly integrated with the customer’s ERP. “We are excited to improve our digitization efforts and unlock potential savings in pricing and efficiency by working with Precogs,” says VP of Corporate Business Development at SVI, Virat Phugthai, in a press release. “Our decision to work with them was easy. In an increasingly volatile market, their software allows us to access the best prices available on the global component market. With Precogs we can make informed, immediate purchasing decisions that help us continue to offer the flexibility of service our customers need.” “We’re extremely pleased to help SVI improve their competitiveness in Asia and Europe, enabling the supply-chain flexibility they need to further support their customers. They are a global leader in electronic design and development and despite being a company with over 500 million turnover, they operate at the speed of a startup.” says Adrien Sandrini Founder and CEO at Precogs.