Elmos and Samsung launch foundry cooperation

Elmos Semiconductor has signed a cooperation agreement with Samsung Electronics. The agreement covers the manufacturing of ICs on wafer level for automotive applications in Samsung’s facilities.

Through this agreement, Samsung Electronics gains a partner to pursue their strategic priority to develop their foundry automotive capabilities further and Elmos a prominent partner to further strengthen its Fablite manufacturing strategy and to get access to a wide range of advanced process technologies. "The cooperation with Samsung Electronics is an important step in our Fablite manufacturing strategy. Samsung’s advanced automotive qualified 130nm BCD platform including an embedded flash solution is an outstanding process technology that opens up new opportunities for our semiconductor development," says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, CSO of Elmos, in a press release. “Europe is worldwide highly regarded for products with an outstanding quality level especially in the automotive semiconductor field. To win one of the leading companies here in Europe is an honor and a challenge at the same time,” adds Shawn Han, Senior Vice President of Foundry Marketing Team at Samsung Electronics.