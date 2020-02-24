© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Nichicon inks new sales partnership with ICEL

Nichicon (America) Corporation has entered into a new partnership with Italian film capacitor manufacturer, ICEL. Nichicon will represent ICEL through sales and marketing efforts in the Americas.

ICEL specialises in the production of power plastic film capacitors, and is an industry leader in this market. The ICEL line of capacitors is designed to answer many design needs. The design of each series and corresponding ratings has been developed to cover the widest possible market needs. The company produces film capacitors and power capacitors, utilizing polyester (PET) and polypropylene (PP) in their manufacturing. The company, which is located in Castellanza, Italy, has a long history of experience and excellence in the film capacitor industry.Their manufacturing is fully-automated, ensuring a high level of precision and quality among all ICEL products. Nichicon (America) will take on marketing and sales responsibilities within the American market, utilising its preexisting operations in Schaumburg, Ill. Because the two companies manufacture capacitors for different applications, the partnership serves to expand ICEL's global reach and improve Nichicon’s product offerings.