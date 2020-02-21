© Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison invests in new factory in Brazil

Avery Dennison is gearing up for future growth of RFID technology. Just months after signing a deal to acquire Smartrac's transponder division, the company announces the location of its next RFID manufacturing facility, its first in Brazil and fifth in the world.

The new factory will be located in Vinhedo (São Paulo), and is scheduled to openin in 2021. Following the completion of the Smartrac acquisition, the company’s RFID business will represent a global platform with over USD 500 million in revenue offering long-term growth and profitability above the company’s average. The new facility in Brazil will manufacture a variety of inlay designs. Avery Dennison partners with Impinj and NXP to develop RFID tags and incorporates the latest chip technology into its products. “We are very proud to announce this investment in Brazil as it represents an important step for industry 4.0 growth not only here, but throughout South America, with technology that has proven its ability to increase inventory accuracy, improve supply chain agility and increase visibility across all channels, besides enabling greater customer interaction and engagement”, says Ronaldo Mello, vice president and general manager, Avery Dennison Latin America, in a press release. “In addition to Brazil, Avery Dennison's RFID division has a plant in Mexico in Latin America.” With advanced technology for the production of Radio Frequency Identification inlays, Avery Dennison says that its new plant will have the potential to meet market growth, as evidenced by recent demands for projects in various segments, such as the solutions provided to Grupo Boticário. “We believe in a future where every item will have a unique digital identity and digital life, with the ability to create richer consumer encounters. We are committed to developing and expanding our Intelligent Labels business to enable this vision in many directions. Through a solid portfolio of intelligent RFID solutions, the new manufacturing facility will increase speed and delivery across South America, furthering our vision of a connected world.” says Francisco Melo, global vice president and general manager, RFID, Avery Dennison.