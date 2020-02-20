© western digital

WD to sell ActiveScale business to Quantum

Western Digital Technologies, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ActiveScale business to Quantum Corp., under which Western Digital's full line of ActiveScale products will be sold.

The announcement follows Western Digital's announced strategic intent to exit Storage Systems and optimise its Data Center Systems business around Storage Platforms. Western Digital completed the sale of its IntelliFlash product lines to DDN in 2019, a press release continues. "With their complementary portfolio of software defined solutions and technologies, and established customer base, Quantum is well positioned to build on the ActiveScale systems business," said Phil Bullinger, senior vice president & general manager of the Data Center business. "Both Western Digital and Quantum are committed to executing a smooth transition for all stakeholders and ensuring that customers will continue to receive best-in-class service and support." The transaction is expected to close by the end of this quarter, March 31, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.