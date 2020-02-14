© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Synopsys completes acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS

Synopsys, Inc. has completed its acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS. This acquisition broadens Synopsys' DesignWare Logic Library, Embedded Memory, General Purpose I/O, Analog, and Interface IP portfolio.

The acquisition also adds a team of experienced R&D engineers to accelerate Synopsys' physical IP roadmap across a range of process technologies to address evolving design requirements in markets such as consumer, IoT and automotive. INVECAS will retain its HDMI IP and ASIC Design Solutions. The transaction is not material to Synopsys' financials and the terms are not being disclosed.