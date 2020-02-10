© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Nuvia unveils first NA office, new leadership

Santa Clara-based silicon design start-up NUVIA Inc. has opened its first international office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The new office is ensconced in Canada’s second-largest technology hub, known as ventureLAB, which is situated in York Region, north of Toronto. The office will house up to 30 employees, with room for expansion as needed. In a press release announcing the new office, the company also named Anthony Scarpino as senior director of software engineering. Scarpino will also serve as site leader for the Toronto office and brings more than 25 years of semiconductor industry experience to the position. Prior to joining Nuvia, Scarpino held senior software positions at ATI and AMD, where he focused on open source, MacOS and Android platforms. Last November, NUVIA, which designs and manufactures application-specific integrated circuits and memory compilers, closed a USD 53 million Series A funding round co-led by Silicon Valley investors Capricorn Investment Group, Dell Technologies Capital, Mayfield and WRVI Capital, with additional participation from Nepenthe LLC. NUVIA CEO Gerard Williams said, “The greater Toronto area is one of the premier regions for semiconductor hardware and software engineering, making it an ideal spot for our first international office. With the addition of an established industry leader like Anthony, we are well positioned to recruit and grow this office with the best and brightest engineers that the region has to offer.” Melissa Chee, ventureLAB’s president and CEO said, “We are excited to welcome NUVIA to ventureLAB’s innovation hub in York Region and to Canada. Our region has world-class talent in hardware and silicon, making it a prime location for any emerging or established tech company to grow and scale. ventureLAB is also home to the Hardware Catalyst Initiative, Canada’s only hardware and silicon lab and incubator.