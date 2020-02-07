© vladek dreamstime.com

Amtech receives order from power semiconductor customer in Asia

Amtech Systems says that its subsidiary, Bruce Technologies, Inc., has received a significant new order for its full 300mm clustered HTR diffusion furnace from a top-tier global power semiconductor customer in Asia. The furnace is expected to ship in fiscal Q1 2021.

Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, "This order further validates our power semiconductor strategy and the increasing interest in our highly successful and proven 300mm solution for the expanding power semiconductor applications. We are confident that our track record in performance and customer service, investment in new product offerings and market-leading technologies presents ongoing opportunities to continue to expand our customer base, grow profitably, and deliver distinguishable value to all stakeholders in the near and longer term." Bruce Technologies, Inc.focuses on horizontal diffusion furnaces and cluster solutions for the power semiconductor industry and has over one hundred 300mm reactor tubes installed. These horizontal diffusion furnaces and cluster solutions are fully automated and 300mm SEMI compliant, with multi-process production flexibility. Bruce's customer portfolio also includes several market-leading customers in the 200mm power semiconductor market.