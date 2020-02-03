© ON Semiconductor

ON Semi looking to sell its manufacturing facility in Belgium

ON Semiconductor says that it is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium.

The company will begin searching for strategic partners that are willing to enter into a mutually beneficial arrangement that ON Semi expects will facilitate an orderly transition of products from its Oudenaarde facility to other facilities within the company's network, a press release reads. The Oudenaarde facility is an automotive qualified facility which meets the IATF 16949: 2016 standard for quality management. ON Semi believes that the facility is an attractive semiconductor manufacturing asset for a number of reasons, including its skilled workforce as well as its close proximity to Europes automotive innovation and manufacturing hub. Currently, the 44'000 square metre facility supports the company’s low, medium and high voltage analog CMOS and BCD technologies. As part of its effort to promote an orderly transition for all parties involved, the company also plans to enter into a supply agreement under mutually agreeable terms.