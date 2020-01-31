© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Microchip and Arrow collaborate on edge IoT security

Microchip Technology and Arrow Electronics are teaming upp to simplify connectivity and security across industrial, smart building and energy markets.

According to NIST (the National Institute of Standards and Technology), cybersecurity and privacy risks for IoT devices can be thought of in terms of three high-level risk mitigation goals, including protecting: device security, data security, and individuals’ privacy. Arrow will augment Microchip’s smart, connected, secure portfolio with engineering services so that OEMs can decrease their time to market and meet requirements in recent government legislation and NIST IoT security guidelines. “Technology, pervasively, is embedded in everything. Every industry and every system are being fundamentally shaped by connected edge technology — it is happening in our homes, our work and our factories,” says Mitch Little, senior vice president of worldwide client engagement at Microchip Technology, in a press release. “These intelligent edge systems are running fundamental and critical executions, and they must be secure.” “OEMs are embracing engineering service collaboration so that they can augment internal work teams to tackle new technology integration and reduce risk in areas of certification and compliance,” adds David West, senior vice president at Arrow. “Edge device and edge compute applications and systems must now be secured from the sensory layer all the way to the enterprise.” The first secure end-to-end platform resulting from this collaboration is the Shield96. This platform aims to enable OEMs to have the needed security foundation integrated into the reference design.