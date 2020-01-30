© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Future Electronics signs global franchise agreement with EI Sensor

Distributor Future Electronics says it has entered into a new worldwide franchise agreement with EI Sensor.

EI Sensor products available thru Future Electronics include precision NTC thermistors, resistance temperature detectors (RTDs), as well as a selection of thermistor probes and RTD probes. EI Sensor offers both standard and custom designed sensors to meet exacting requirements in industries such as HVAC-R, Building Automation, Pool/Spa, Industrial Electronics and Medical/Healthcare. “We are very excited to partner globally with Future Electronics. Their long history and outstanding reputation in the electronics industry will play a key role in EI Sensor’s growth strategy moving forward.” says Rodney Magsanide, Vice President Sales, EI Sensor, in a press release. “We are very pleased to be adding EI Sensor Technologies to our most complete Passive line card in the industry. As the world’s leading Passive distributor, we are always striving to exceed our customers’ needs. With this new global partnership with EI Sensor Technologies, we are confident that we will continue delighting our customers worldwide with industry-leading manufacturers.” adds Jacques Hing, Corporate Vice President Marketing at Future Electronics.