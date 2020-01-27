© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Exxelia picks up Micropen Technologies

Exxelia, a Paris-headquartered designer and manufacturer of high-rel passive components and sub-systems for extreme environments announced the completion of its late-2019 acquisition of Micropen Technologies Corporation.

New York-based Micropen, a designer and manufacturer of high-technology resistors made under the Ohmcraft brand, serves the medical, defense, space and industrial markets. The company specializes in a process to print critical functional materials, such as conductive electrodes, precious metals, on various planar or 3D substrates, such as ceramic and plastic. The acquisition strengthens Exxelia’s footprint in the U.S. with a fourth manufacturing facility, joining those in Florida, Washington State, and a second location in New York. Exxelia CEO Paul Maisonnier said, “We are very excited to welcome Micropen’s talented, engaged and committed team, and very proud to add Micropen’s unique technology under our already extensive portfolio of highly-engineered passive components and sensors. Thanks to this unrivaled process, Exxelia gains a foothold in the high-rel resistors world and enhances its ability to serve as a key product solution provider to customers with mission-critical applications.” Micropen Technologies President and CEO Ed Petrazzolo added, “Micropen is delighted to now be a part of Exxelia's growth and expanded product offerings. The commonalities between our two companies in culture, engineering, technology and manufacturing excellence are outstanding and we are excited by the global reach that Exxelia offers to our Ohmcraft resistors and Micropen printing capabilities.”