Calif-based Pixelworks broadens footprint in China

Video and display processing solutions provider Pixelworks Inc. has opened a new engineering center in Shenzen, China.

With an already established presence in the city, the almost 7,000 sq. ft. office in the center of the Nashan District is situated next to a business complex home to numerous Chinese multi-national technology companies, allowing it to maintain its core position with current domestic and foreign technology trends. The office will support its existing customers and an expanded smartphone customer base in the region. Pixelworks CEO Todd DeBonis said, “Known as ‘China’s Silicon Valley’, Shenzhen is a breeding ground for smartphone innovation and some of the world’s top technology brands. As we continue to ramp our growing Mobile and TrueCut businesses, we are committed to partnering closely with and providing exceptional engineering support to OEM customers. Our Shenzhen office strategically establishes increased local resources that will strengthen our ability to serve these customers as part of successfully delivering Pixelworks’ visual processing technologies to the masses.” Shenzhen is also home to several of the top engineering universities in China. Pixelworks CTO Bob Zhang said, “As a massive research, development and production hub, Shenzhen is central to a large share of China’s top engineering talent. Our new office allows us to tap into this extensive talent pool for our Mobile and TrueCut businesses, which are built on Pixelworks’ innovative semiconductor and software solutions. We are excited to further expand our presence in China to support local smartphone OEMs as well as content provider customers.” Currently, Pixelworks’ visual processing solutions are incorporated in numerous previously launched mid- and premium-tier smartphones. Pixelworks Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.