Calif-based Pixelworks broadens footprint in China
Video and display processing solutions provider Pixelworks Inc. has opened a new engineering center in Shenzen, China.
With an already established presence in the city, the almost 7,000 sq. ft. office in the center of the Nashan District is situated next to a business complex home to numerous Chinese multi-national technology companies, allowing it to maintain its core position with current domestic and foreign technology trends. The office will support its existing customers and an expanded smartphone customer base in the region. Pixelworks CEO Todd DeBonis said, “Known as ‘China’s Silicon Valley’, Shenzhen is a breeding ground for smartphone innovation and some of the world’s top technology brands. As we continue to ramp our growing Mobile and TrueCut businesses, we are committed to partnering closely with and providing exceptional engineering support to OEM customers. Our Shenzhen office strategically establishes increased local resources that will strengthen our ability to serve these customers as part of successfully delivering Pixelworks’ visual processing technologies to the masses.” Shenzhen is also home to several of the top engineering universities in China. Pixelworks CTO Bob Zhang said, “As a massive research, development and production hub, Shenzhen is central to a large share of China’s top engineering talent. Our new office allows us to tap into this extensive talent pool for our Mobile and TrueCut businesses, which are built on Pixelworks’ innovative semiconductor and software solutions. We are excited to further expand our presence in China to support local smartphone OEMs as well as content provider customers.” Currently, Pixelworks’ visual processing solutions are incorporated in numerous previously launched mid- and premium-tier smartphones. Pixelworks Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Cooperation between Elmos and Fraunhofer Institute IMS comes to an end The cooperation between Elmos Semiconductor AG and Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems (IMS) in Duisburg will end on June 30, 2020 in accordance with the agreed contract period, despite Elmos wishes to continue.
Exxelia picks up Micropen Technologies Exxelia, a Paris-headquartered designer and manufacturer of high-rel passive components and sub-systems for extreme environments announced the completion of its late-2019 acquisition of Micropen Technologies Corporation.
Jenoptik to acquire 100% of Spanish company Jenoptik is strengthening its position as a full-service provider of automated manufacturing solutions via the acquisition of Spanish company INTEROB. The contract was signed on January 25th and is expected to close in the coming weeks. The purchase price was slightly less than twice the revenue in 2019.
Broadcom to supply wireless components to Apple Certain subsidiaries of Broadcom have entered into two separate multi-year statement of work agreements with Apple Inc.
TowerJazz, Cadence, and KPI to open analog design lab TowerJazz, Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI), the national technical university of Ukraine, and Cadence Design Systems, are collaborating to open a new analog circuit design lab in Ukraine.
STMicro CEO: ‘We closed 2019 with a solid fourth quarter’ The semiconductor manufacturer reported 2019 fourth quarter new revenues of USD 2.75 billion, gross margin of 39.3%, operating margin of 16.7% and new income of USD 392 million.
Car supplier Harman plans to close German site The automotive supplier Harman apparently wants to stick to its plans and close the plant in Straubing (Germany). Between 625 and 700 jobs are affected.
Camtek receives orders for 34 systems from five manufacturers Camtek says it has received orders for 34 systems for 2D inspection of CMOS image sensors from five different manufacturers, of which 25 are from two customers.
Changes to Next Biometrics' management Next Biometrics' CFO, Knut Stålen, will step down from his position on the last day of February 2020. Knut Stålen has been with NEXT Biometrics since 2014.
Foxconn and Heraeus sign MoU Foxconn Technology Group and Heraeus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic cooperation within the space of 5G.
BAE to pick up Collins Aerospace’s GPS business and Raytheon’s ATR business BAE Systems has reached definitive agreements for the proposed acquisitions of Collins Aerospace’s military Global Positioning System (GPS) business and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios (ATR) business.
JEOL Ltd. acquires Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions JEOL Ltd. , manufacturer of semiconductor equipment and other industrial instruments and equipment, announced the acquisition of Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions Inc. (IDES), an entrepreneurial venture specializing in technologies related to transmission electron microscopy (TEM).
NEXT receives major order for Indian government program NEXT Biometrics has received an order for UIDAI and STQC certified fingerprint biometric readers in India with a value of USD 750,000.
Cadence completes acquisition of AWR from NI Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has completed the acquisition of AWR Corporation from National Instruments Corporation.
Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn plans EV joint venture A new competitor in the industry for electric vehicles are in the making.
Collins Aerospace inks multimillion-dollar space contract Collins Aerospace Systems has signed a contract with Lockheed Martin to provide critical subsystems to support production of NASA’s Orion spacecraft fleet for Artemis missions III through VIII.
Imagination Technologies expands with new European design centre Imagination Technologies has opened a new design centre in Timisoara, Romania. The centre will focus on IP designed for artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision.
AKI Electronic becomes Schurter Electronics As part of the further integration into the Schurter Group, AKI Electronic spol. s r.o. changes its name to SCHURTER Electronics spol. s r.o.
From Bosch to Silicon Mobility - Kallenbach takes the helm Automotive semiconductor company, Silicon Mobility, has appointed former Robert Bosch GmbH executive Rainer Kallenbach as CEO of the company as of January 6, 2020. The current CEO Bruno Paucard will remain with the company as COO and on the Board of Directors.
NEXT Biometrics reorganises - reduces headcount NEXT Biometrics says it is executing a program to optimise the organisation and cost base with its strategic priorities and market opportunities; which also translates to layoffs
LPKF delivers laser system to semiconductor industry customer In December, LPKF delivered – for the first time – a highly automated version of its LIDE system for integration into a semiconductor fab to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturers.
ROHM company SiCrystal & STMicro ink wafer supply deal ROHM and STMicroelectronics have signed a multi-year silicon carbide (SiC) wafers supply agreement with SiCrystal, a ROHM group company having a top share of SiC wafers in Europe.
Cadence expands collaboration with Broadcom Cadence Design Systems says it has expanded its collaboration with Broadcom Inc. for the creation of semiconductor solutions targeting next-generation networking, broadband, enterprise storage, wireless and industrial applications.Load more news